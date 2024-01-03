Rockruff Evolves Into Controversy: Pokemon Go Players Outraged by Randomized Dusk Form

Pokemon Go’s latest event, Lustrous Odyssey, has sparked fury among players due to a controversial new twist on an existing Pokemon’s evolution: Rockruff. The introduction of the Dusk Form Lycanroc, a sleek midnight-hued evolution for the canine Pokemon, should have been cause for celebration. However, Niantic’s implementation has left players feeling frustrated and cheated, igniting a wave of complaints on social media and community forums.

Key Highlights:

New Dusk Form Lycanroc introduced in Pokemon Go’s Lustrous Odyssey event.

Only Rockruff caught during the event can evolve into Dusk Form, not existing ones.

Evolution for event Rockruff is also randomized, adding another layer of frustration.

Players criticize Niantic for unfair mechanic and wasted resources on pre-existing Rockruff.

Concerns raised about gambling practices and predatory monetization in Pokemon Go.

The primary source of player ire lies in the limitations placed on evolving Rockruff into its new form. Unlike other evolutions in Pokemon Go, which typically require candy or specific items, Dusk Form Lycanroc can only be obtained from Rockruff caught during the Lustrous Odyssey event. This means that any Rockruff players have already collected, painstakingly powered up, or even obtained in their shiny form, are completely locked out of evolving into the coveted Dusk Form.

Adding insult to injury, even Rockruff caught during the event have only a chance of evolving into Dusk Form. Players must walk with their Rockruff as a buddy and earn hearts, but the final evolution remains randomized, potentially leaving them with the standard Midday or Midnight forms instead. This element of randomness has been likened to gambling, raising concerns about predatory monetization tactics within the game.

“It’s incredibly unfair,” fumed one player on Reddit. “I’ve been saving candy and walking with my perfect IV Rockruff for months, hoping to evolve it into Midnight Form. Now they just invalidate all that effort and slap on a chance-based system? It’s a blatant cash grab.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the disappointment of finding shiny Rockruff during the event, only to have them evolve into the undesired form. The decision to exclude pre-existing Rockruff feels particularly baffling, with many players questioning why Niantic couldn’t simply offer an additional evolution item or questline for those who had already invested in the Pokemon.

This controversy surrounding Dusk Form Lycanroc’s evolution not only dampens the excitement of the Lustrous Odyssey event but also reignites broader concerns about Niantic’s handling of Pokemon Go. Critics point to past instances of limited-time evolutions, exclusive raid battles, and predatory pricing models, painting a picture of a game increasingly focused on monetization at the expense of player experience.

Whether Niantic will respond to the outcry and address player concerns regarding Dusk Form Lycanroc’s evolution remains to be seen. However, the current wave of negative sentiment serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between introducing new content and respecting the dedication of its player base.