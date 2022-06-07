What technologies will innovate online gambling in 2022

Online gambling has always been a fan favourite with people. Whilst some gamblers enjoy gambling in sports; others enjoy casino games. Slot machines, table games, Baccarat, Blackjack, Live Casino, or wagering on sports. If we had to summarize the online gambling scene, we’d say there is something for everyone.

As the best new online casinos appear on our google search engine, we are celebrating the massive technological advances. Live Betting, Virtual Reality, and even Cryptocurrencies will come into full force in 2022, with more tech giants making waves in tech gambling advancements.

The good news from this, the takeaway, is that the gambler will benefit from new technologies, as gambling is made simple, immersive, and more engaging. Humans love an inclusive experience in anything we do, even gambling.

Virtual Reality is not a myth anymore

Only a couple of years ago, we attended Ice London, where we stopped in our tracks with some of the new casino technology features we witnessed. We were invited to a platform, given a pair of VR goggles, and asked to play footie against Cristiano Ronaldo and David DeGea. That terrific experience made our adrenalin pump so much we craved more. Fast forward to today, where most of us vibe with the Occulus VR or the Playstation VR . The good news? VR is coming to online gambling; in reality, the VR experience in gambling has already kicked off. Although you will not find a massive VR casino list, you will find a few, with many online gambling brands looking to dip their toes into the VR pool.

If you think playing at a live casino and a live table is cool, wait until you see what Virtual Reality can offer you. After accessing the casino lobby, of course, with your VR headset, you will be transferred into another world, where you get immersed in an online casino and love every second of it. UX is dominant here, allowing you to enter a new universe where you can spin a virtual slot machine and hopefully rock some winnings.

2022 will be the year that Virtual Reality casinos will continue to launch, and we will continue to hunt down the best VR sites to grant your gambling needs some TLC. May we say that VR will change the world ?

Gambling on your mobile is the focus

We live a fast pace of life. We go for a run, we go home, we shower, we go to work, we go to the gym, and later most probably, we go for another run. Like the mobile playlist you carry on your Spotify account, accessible anywhere, so should your gambling and sports wagers.

Imagine forgetting a massive sporting event is happening tonight, and you need to place a bet on your favourite athlete or team. Do you need to go home and head over to your laptop to place a bet? No way! This is 2022; gambling on your mobile is as easy as ABC! Many casinos and sports betting sites develop dedicated mobile applications that will see you placing a wager even in the most remote places. At work, gym, or even during a boring Tinder date going south. Via a dedicated gambling application on your mobile, gambling is at your fingertips, and the betting world is available on a 24/7 basis. All you need is an active internet connection.

To download the specific mobile application, you can do this either directly from the gambling site or you can search for the application.

Cryptocurrency Casinos will also become a hit

Cryptocurrencies do not hold a good reputation at times. This is because they were sometimes used unwisely to do illicit, almost shady online business. Yet, few people know that cryptocurrencies and blockchain were used in underground businesses because they hold massive security layers that become almost impossible to tie in the cryptocurrency payment to the originator. If we had to sum all of this up, we’d say that crypto was so good that it was poorly used. One of the most vital attributes of cryptocurrency payments is the element of security, along with the peace of mind that your personal and financial data will always be secure.

As more gambling sites are launched on the web daily, and as more players make their way to burn some money, the need for security will always prevail. When you make a transaction online, you need to be in a headspace where you need not worry about sharing personal information. Online crypto casinos offer just that. You can deposit and withdraw your funds using a vast selection of crypto payments and always check the betting site’s financial section to understand which payment methods are accepted.

For the love of Gamification

When you speak to a UX developer, most of the time, the conversation will drift to gamification, alternative universes, and new tech developments. Gamification makes an online casino and betting site stand out from the crowd, in this case, having a better engagement rate with its player base.

With the help of gamification , casino sites will create tools, missions, tournaments, and tasks to help the player land an immersive gaming experience. You will find online casinos whose completed assignments will see you hop from island to island or battle sites that allow you just plant as you make wagers and bets.

A VIP Loyalty program is one of the most celebrated forms of gamification deployed by online gaming sites. Every wager you make at a betting site will see you accumulate points converted into freebies that can be used at the said gambling site.

With gamification drawing in the numbers, we expect to see and experience more gamified sites in 2022.

Cheers to the future of technology innovations

As 2022 takes us on a journey of gaming development and tech advancements, you are also invited for the ride. With such a fierce and competitive online gaming market, gambling sites compete for greatness, dominance, and player bases. And only the most competitive will make the cut, see players flock to sign up, and the established ones return for more. The future of gaming is here; let’s enjoy the buzz!