Niantic’s latest Special Research in Pokémon Go, which offers players a chance to catch a guaranteed Legendary Pokémon and earn a Master Ball, has been met with widespread criticism from players due to its high price tag of $7.99.

Key Highlights

Niantic’s recent Master Ball Special Research in Pokémon Go has been met with widespread criticism from players due to its high price tag of $7.99.

Many players feel that the price is excessive and out of line with the value of the rewards.

Some players have even threatened to quit the game if Niantic does not lower the price or offer more valuable rewards.

Niantic has defended the price of the Special Research, stating that it reflects the time and resources that went into developing it.

The controversy surrounding the Master Ball Special Research highlights the growing frustration of Pokémon Go players with Niantic’s monetization strategies.

Pokémon Go Players Slam Price of “Insanely Expensive” Master Ball Special Research

Many players feel that the price is excessive and out of line with the value of the rewards. As one player put it on Reddit, “[The price] is absolutely insane. It’s basically the same price as a full game on the Nintendo Switch.”

Others have pointed out that the Master Ball is not worth the price alone. The Master Ball is an incredibly rare item in Pokémon Go that is guaranteed to catch any Pokémon, regardless of its CP or HP. However, it is also possible to catch Legendary Pokémon without using a Master Ball.

Some players have even threatened to quit the game if Niantic does not lower the price or offer more valuable rewards. One player commented on Twitter, “I’ve been playing Pokémon Go since launch, but I’m seriously considering quitting if this doesn’t change. I can’t afford to spend $8 on a single item in a mobile game.”

Niantic has defended the price of the Special Research, stating that it reflects the time and resources that went into developing it. In a statement to Polygon, Niantic said, “We carefully consider the value of our in-app purchases and believe that the Master Ball Special Research offers a great value for players who are looking to catch a guaranteed Legendary Pokémon and earn a Master Ball.”

However, many players are not satisfied with Niantic’s explanation. They argue that Niantic is simply trying to make more money by pricing the Special Research out of reach for many players.

The controversy surrounding the Master Ball Special Research highlights the growing frustration of Pokémon Go players with Niantic’s monetization strategies. In recent years, Niantic has introduced a number of new in-app purchases, many of which have been criticized for being overpriced.

This has led to accusations that Niantic is more interested in making money than in providing a fun and engaging experience for players.

Only time will tell if Niantic will reconsider the price of the Master Ball Special Research. However, the backlash from players is sure to have an impact on the company’s bottom line.