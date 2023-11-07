Pokémon Go Unveils Dazzling Festival of Lights Event: A Celebration of Electric and Fire-Type Pokémon

Pokémon Go is lighting up the world with its electrifying ‘Festival of Lights’ event, a celebration of Electric-type and Fire-type Pokémon. From November 7, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time to November 12, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time, trainers can embark on a dazzling adventure filled with exciting challenges, special encounters, and festive surprises.

Key Highlights:

Timed Research: Complete a series of tasks to earn exciting rewards, including encounters with Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Growlithe, Tadbulb, Morelull, Magmar, and Dedenne.

Field Research: Spin PokéStops to receive special Field Research tasks that reward encounters with Morelull, Tadbulb, and Darumaka.

Increased Spawns: Enjoy increased spawns of Electric-type and Fire-type Pokémon, including Pikachu, Voltorb, Growlithe, and Ponyta.

Event Bonuses: Receive double catch XP for catching Electric-type and Fire-type Pokémon, and double hatch candy for hatching Eggs.

Special Avatar Items: Dress up for the occasion with a festive Festival of Lights T-shirt.

Unleash the Spark with Timed Research:

Embark on a series of Timed Research tasks to earn a treasure trove of rewards. Spin 30 PokéStops to ignite an Incense, catch 30 Electric-type Pokémon to encounter a Hisuian Voltorb, and catch 30 Fire-type Pokémon to encounter a Hisuian Growlithe. Explore 5 km to discover a Tadbulb, use an Incense to encounter a Morelull, catch 15 different species of Pokémon to encounter a Magmar, and hatch 4 Eggs to encounter a Dedenne.

Embrace the Glow with Field Research:

Venture out into the world and spin PokéStops to receive unique Field Research tasks. Catch 5 Pokémon to be rewarded with Poké Balls, Great Balls, Razz Berries, or Pinap Berries. Walk 1 km to encounter a Morelull, hatch 2 Eggs to encounter a Tadbulb, send a Gift with a sticker to encounter a Darumaka, spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms to encounter a Morelull or Tadbulb.

Bask in the Radiance of Increased Spawns:

Prepare to be dazzled by an increased spawn rate of Electric-type and Fire-type Pokémon, including Pikachu, Voltorb, Growlithe, and Ponyta. These electrifying encounters await you in the wild, ready to join your Pokémon Go team.

Ignite Your Adventure with Event Bonuses:

Amplify your Pokémon Go experience with double catch XP for catching Electric-type and Fire-type Pokémon, and double hatch candy for hatching Eggs. These bonuses will provide a boost to your progress and help you catch and hatch even more Pokémon during the event.

Embrace the Festive Spirit with Special Avatar Items:

Show off your festive spirit with a special Festival of Lights T-shirt, available exclusively during the event. This stylish addition to your avatar will let everyone know you’re part of the electrifying celebration.

The Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Lights’ event promises an unforgettable journey filled with captivating challenges, rewarding encounters, and festive cheer. With its vibrant atmosphere, exciting bonuses, and special avatar items, this event is sure to illuminate your Pokémon Go experience and create lasting memories.