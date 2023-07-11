Discover Joy as Amazon India announces Prime Day 2023 Deals

Amazon India is all set to host its 2-day celebration of the year to help Prime members ‘Discover Joy’ with Prime Day 2023. The shopping event kicks off on July 15, 12:00 AM and runs through till July 16, 11.59 AM. It’s time to sit back, relax, and enjoy blockbuster entertainment and shop to your heart’s content because Amazon enables its Prime members its Prime members the great deals and big savings across categories. Members can avail deals across Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more with FREE one-day delivery on eligible items.

This Prime Day, customers will enjoy our fastest speeds ever in India. Prime members ordering from 25 cities of India will be able to enjoy same day or the very next day delivery of their orders and Prime members shopping from most tier II cities will have their Prime Day delivery within 24 to 48 hours.

Prime Day 2023 Deals Sneak Peek

Below are the great deals across categories on Prime day by the participating sellers and brands:

Smartphones and Accessories:

Get up to 40% off* on Smartphones and Accessories from Top Brands this Amazon Prime Day

Get ready for an amazing deal on the most loved iPhone 14 starting justINR 66,499*

Lava Blaze 5G will be the most affordable 5G smartphone starting just INR 10499* including bank offers

OnePlus: This Prime Day, get up to INR 5,000* Instant Bank discounts on OnePlus Smartphones. Amazing deals on the segment best seller* Nord series starting at just INR 17,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 lite will be available with an attractive price drop with extra savings via Amazon Coupons. Get the newly launched OnePlus 11 5G with INR 2000 instant bank discount and additional up to INR 6000 off via exchange.

Samsung: This Prime Day, get your hands on the latest Monster, Galaxy M34 5G, which comes with a 50 MP OIS camera and a stunning AMOLED 120 Hz display starting just INR 16999*. Customers can also enjoy never before offers on Galaxy M14 5G, which has the best in class processor and a triple camera, starting INR 12,490*. Also, Samsung’s entry level smartphone in the M series, M04, which has a dual camera and an octa core processor, will be available starting just INR 6,999*. Exciting offers on the Samsung flagship S series. Get up to INR 6000* and INR 9500* instant bank discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 ultra with up to 18 months of No cost EMI. Additional exchange bonus of up to INR 8000* on Samsung Galaxy S23 and up to INR 10000* on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra this Prime Day.

Motorola: Hello Moto! Get your hands on the all-new Motorola Razr 40 family. Introducing the slim power packed, pocket friendly flip smartphones this Prime Day on Amazon.in with the Razr 40 starting INR 54,999* and Razr 40 ultra starting INR 82,999* including bank offers. This Prime Day, avail No cost EMI up to 12 months* on both these devices and additional exchange bonus up to INR 3000 on the Razr 40.

Realme: Gear up for the two exciting new launches with the Realme Narzo 60 series. Realme Narzo 60 5G will be available starting just INR 17999* and Narzo 60 Pro will be available starting INR. 23999* plus additional bank offers. Get your hands on segment best seller* devices Realme Narzo N55 and Realme Narzo N53 available at attractive prices, starting just INR. 8999*. Make your smartphone purchase even more affordable with No Cost EMI up to 6 months on Realme smartphones.

iQOO: Get your hands the latest power packed launch from iQOO, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G. iQOO Neo 7 pro 5G will be available starting at INR 33,999* and the recently launched iQOO Z7s 5G will available with INR 2000 off on the starting price of INR 16,999*. Get more exciting offers on the most affordable iQOO smartphone. iQOO Z6 lite 5G (6GB) will be available starting INR 13,999* with additional offers applicable.

Xiaomi:Get incredible offers on Xiaomi smartphone this Prime Day. Upgrade to Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G and receive up to INR 10,000 off* as additional exchange bonus. Grab the feature-packed Redmi K50i 5G at a massive price drop of INR 5,000 starting just INR 20,999*. Avail up to 9 months of No Cost EMI on Redmi Note 12 5G, with affordable monthly payments starting just INR 1,888*. Get your hands on the affordable Redmi A2 starting at a wallet-friendly price of just INR 5699* and the Redmi 12C at an unbelievable price of INR 7899 including coupon discount.

Tecno: Get your hands on the newly launched CAMON 20 Premier, featuring 108MP Triple-rear camera, AMOLED screen and 45W superfast charger starting INR 29,999* this Amazon Prime Day. Tecno Phantom Fold V will be the most affordable foldable smartphone available starting just INR 88,888. Customers can also avail it at just INR 122* per day with 24 months of No Cost EMI this Amazon Prime Day! Apart from this, customers can also exchange their old device and additional INR 8,000 as Exchange Bonus.

Lava: Lava Agni 2, India’s only curved AMOLED under INR 22,000* will be available at just INR 20,999* including bank offers. The most affordable 5G smartphone Lava Blaze 5G will be available at just INR 10,499* including bank offers. Upgrade to 5G at just INR 32/day with 12 months No cost EMI on Amazon Pay Later this Amazon Prime Day.

Itel: All new Itel A60s, India’s First up to 8GB Smartphone under 7K price segment, will be available starting INR 6,299* this Amazon Prime Day. The Powerhouse of the budget segment, Itel P40+ with a 7000mAh segment first mega battery will also be available starting INR 8,099* this Prime Day. Itel S23, the most affordable 16GB RAM with memory fusion, 128GB ROM and 50MP Dual AI camera will be now available at an unbeatable price of INR 7,649* including bank offers.

Nokia: Grab the latest Nokia C12, the most affordable 64GB Smartphone with Ad-Free Android experience, at just INR 5,129* including bank offers this Amazon Prime Day!

Mobile Accessories starting INR 49*

Power banks starting INR 599*

Headsets starting INR 179*

Cases & covers starting INR 99*

Cables & chargers starting INR 49*

Screen protectors starting INR 99*

Mobile holders & more starting INR 199*

Consumer Electronics

Price drop on action cameras & accessories from GoPro, DJI & Insta360 this Prime Day starting INR 15,000

3 months No cost EMI on purchase of camera accessories above INR 3,000 | Professional camera accessories now made more affordable this Prime Day

Lowest priced security cameras ever from Amazon starting INR 1,399

Up to 75% off on Headphones, Soundbars and Speakers with Prime only additional discounts of up to 20% with up to 12 months No Cost EMI

Huge price drop on AMOLED Display Smartwatches from Noise, Fire-Boltt, Beat-XP, starting INR 1,999

Enhance your looks by owning Luxury and latest design smartwatch, starting INR 2,499

Lowest ever prices on Samsung LTE smartwatches during Prime Day.

TV & Large Appliances

Up to 55% off on Refrigerators, up to 55% off on Washing Machines, up to 55% off on Air Conditioners

Up to 75% off on Chimneys, up to 50% off on Dishwashers, up to 50% off on Microwaves

Best LG OLED Television deals starting INR 60,000 this Prime day!

Buy Sony’s Playstation5 ready TV with the best screen fidelity at excellent prices

Buy Sony 65” Televisions with XR100 processor at excellent prices – made for sports fan to watch the next sixer

Upgrade your Television and avail best offers on 4K Televisions with Exchange offers, up to 12,000 off on old TVs

Grab Vu’s Masterpiece Glow with inbuilt 100W sound subwoofer & 800 Nits Brightness with Armani Gold Design at lowest Price since launch

Attention Gamers! Grab your 144Hz Television at Prime Exclusive deals

Forty is the new 30 And 55” is the new 32”, Go Big & Go Home

Hisense, Toshiba, Acer televisions with extended warranty exclusively for Prime members| Be worry free for 4 years

Amazon Fashion & Beauty

Up to 50% to 80% off on fashion and beauty brands

Great deals on 4 lakh+ styles with 50-80% off

Buy More, Save More | Min. 30% off with extra up to 20% off

Customer’s Most Loved 4 star+ rating on 2 lakh+ styles

Save extra up to 10% off on combos

Clearance store with min. 70 % off

Avail coupons to save up to 15% extra on 20 lakh+ styles

Exciting cashback offers for new customers

Avail easy returns on your favourite products

Shop Customer’s Most Loved products with 4-star ratings and hundreds of reviews

Free Delivery on First Order | Pay on Delivery | Hassle Free Shopping

Pocket-Friendly Fashion under INR 499 from brands like Van Heusen, Lymio, Max, GoSriki, Symbol, Campus, Red Tape, Adisa, Fashion frills, Zaveri Pearls Loreal Paris, Cetaphil, Biotique and more

Shop at the Clearance Store and get minimum 70% off from your favourite brands.

Get extra 10% off with attractive bank offers

Stay Har Pal Fashionable with styles in Men, Women and Kids clothing at 50-80% off on top brands like USPA, Allen Solly, ONLY, Vero Moda, Levi’s, Janasya, BIBA, and more.

Shop latest trends in footwear at 50-80% off from brands like Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Sparx, Crocs, Bata and more.

Get up to 70% on Beauty products and avail easy returns on brands like Maybelline, Renee, Plum, Nivea and more.

Avail deals up to 50% off on Luxury Beauty brands like L’Oreal Professional, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, The Body Shop and more with up to 60% off on Fragrances from brands like Guess, Paco Rabbane and more.

Avail 50-80% off on Jewellery from brands like Fashion Frills, YouBella, Shining Diva, Zaveri Pears, Estele and up to 50% off on gold and silver jewellery.

Avail 30-70% off on Watches and Smartwatches from trending brands like Fastrack, Fossil, Titan and more.

Get 50-80% off on Handbags and Luggage from brands like Lavie, Lino Perros, Safari, American Tourister, Sky Bags and more.

Home & Kitchen

Up to 70% off on home & kitchen appliances | 25000+ deals, Top brands

Up to 70% off on Cookware and Dining Essentials, up to 60% off on Mixer Grinders, up to 50% off on Geysers

Up to 60% off on Dinnerware Sets, up to 60% off on Gas Stoves, up to 60% off on Pressure Cookers

Home & Kitchen Products Starting INR 79

Up to INR 100 cashback for first time purchasers in Home & Kitchen via Amazon Pay Coupons

No Cost EMI starting at INR 250/month | 40,000+ products

Save Up to 15% extra via coupon on 10 lakh+ products from Home & Kitchen

Buy More Save More – Up to 10% extra off | 6000+ products

Free Delivery on your First Order in Home and Kitchen

Save extra with coupons on 9 lakh+ products

Minimum 50% off Bedsheets, Minimum 50% off Curtains

Up to 70% off Carpets, rugs & doormats

Minimum 60% off Cloth drying racks

Minimum 30% off Emergency lights & torches

Up to 60% off Led bulbs, smart lights

Up to 70% off home storage & organization solutions

Products starting INR79 | Shop & Create your own home gym, Play your favourite sport and take your cycles for a spin | Exciting New Launches | Top Brands | Wide Range | Buy More Save More | Fast delivery of products

Up to 75% off in Mattresses, up to 75% off on Office Furniture

Up to 75% off on Bedroom Furniture

Up to 70% off on Outdoor Furniture, up to 70% off on Kids Furniture, up to 75% off on solidwood Furniture, NCEMI up to 24 months

Min 50% Off on Lawn & Garden products | Buy 2 Get extra 5% Off | Lowest prices on top brands |

Save extra Up to 10% off on multipacks

Buy More, Save More | Buy 2 Get extra 5% off

Lowest prices on top brands

Great deals on Motorcycle riding gear and helmets

Min 40% Off on industrial products | Great deals on 10 lakh+ selection | Buy 2 Get extra 5% Off |

Lowest prices on top brands | Great deals on Power tools, Tapes, Adhesives, Cleaning supplies,

Thermal Printers, Deep Freezers, and more

Up to 70% off on Stainless Steel Flasks starting at INR 549

Amazon Fresh:

Up to INR 250 cashback on first order

Up to 50% off on groceries, Free delivery for all Prime members, Delivery as-fast-as 2 hours

Buy More, Save More | Extra Up to 10% off

Half Price Store: Get Flat 50% off

Up to 40% off on Household Essentials, up to 50% off on Cooking Essentials

Shop for INR 1299 or more in a single order and get a free product

Groceries, Daily Essentials and Personal Care:

Up to 50% off on Detergents, up to 40% off on Cleaners

Up to 60% off on Breakfast cereals starting at INR 249

Up to 45% off on Feminine Hygiene, up to 45% off on Men’s Grooming

Up to 45% off on Oral care, up to 45% off on Sports Nutrition

Ayurvedic Remedies starting from INR 119

Supplements starting from INR 149

Up to 30% Off on Family Nutrition

Up to 60% off on Pet Supplies, Pet Feeder, beds, toys and Leashes

Up to 40% off on Pet Food, up to 50% off on Pet Grooming Essentials

Up to 60% off on Baby Products and Baby Diapers

Starting INR 149 | Baby Bath and Skincare, up to 60% off on Baby Bedding and Nursery Decor

Up to 50% off on Baby Travel and Activity Gear

Up to 50% off on Baby Feeding and Newborn Essentials

Up to 60% off on Beverages | Never seen before offer

Up to 65% off on Bevzilla Amazon exclusive coffee selection

Up to 30% of Tata Coffee selection, up to 50% off on Dry fruits and Nuts

Up to 50% off on Bevzilla Coffee selection

Up to 40% off on Oils, up to 50% off on Spreads and Jams

Buy 2 Get 5% off, buy 3 Get 7% off on 500+ Personal Care Appliances

Most awaited launches | BeatXP, Agaro, Oracura | Starting at INR 499

Up to 70% off on Massagers Freebie offer by Wahl | Free Grooming Trimmer on Purchase of Wahl Massagers

Freebie offer by Wahl | Free Female Facial Trimmer on Purchase of Selected Wahl products

Deals starting at INR 299 | Bestselling Weighing Scales from BeatXP

Explore 30-day money back guarantee on selected electric toothbrush from Oral B and Perfora

Up to 60% off on Hair Dryers starting at INR 449

Up to 75% off on Detergent Liquids starting at INR 249

Books, Games, Toys & More

Up to 70% off | Books, toys, grooming & more

1,000+ top brands

Buy 2, get 5% off, Buy 3, get 10% off on books, toys & grooming devices

Customer’s Most Loved 4 star+ rating

Save extra Up to 40% off on combos

70 % off | Clearance store

Save up to 10% extra on 1M+ products via coupons

Flat INR 40 off on purchase of books worth INR 400

Flat INR 50 of on purchase of toys worth INR 500

Flat INR 100 off on purchase of grooming & wellness worth INR 1200

Easy returns on your favourite products | Shop Customer’s Most Loved products with 4star + ratings and hundreds of reviews

Free Delivery on First Order | Pay on Delivery | Extra Up to 10% off | Buy More, Save More

Up to 70% Off on Books, up to 70% off on Children Books

Starting at INR 99 | Fiction, Non-Fiction and more

Up to 60% Off on Never Before Prices on Boxsets & bundles

Up to 60% Off | Customer’s Most Loved 4 star+ rating books

Up to 70% off on Video Games & Accessories

Play Station at INR 151 per day, Xbox Series X back in stock

Gaming mouse from Ant Value starting at INR 99

Up to 45% off on Steam Deck Consoles, Flat 50% off on Lego International Bestsellers | First time on offer

Most awaited launches | Marvel, Disney, Harry Potter, HotWheels, Barbie, LEGO& more | Starting at INR 125

Buy 3 at price of 2 | Amazon Exclusive | Funskool Classic DC Action Figures

Buy 2 get 3 | Most-loved brands | Nerf, Barbie, Hotwheels & More

Buy 2 Get 5% off, Buy 3 Get 7% off on 50,000+ toys

Up to 50% off on Never Before Prices on International Boardgames

Deals starting at INR 49 | Bestselling Games, Puzzles, DIY toys & more

Save Big with your Favourite Brands- Amazon Basics, Solimo, Symbol, Supplies

Up to 70% off on Everyday essentials, Home and Furniture, Electronics and Wireless accessory and many more

Up to 75% off on Detergent Liquids starting at INR 249

Up to 70% off on Stainless Steel Flasks starting at INR 549

Up to 60% off on Hair Dryers starting at INR 449

Up to 60% off on Breakfast cereals starting at INR 249

Grab great deals and offers from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad:

Up to 30% off on wild honey by INDIGENOUS HONEY

Up to 40% off on healthy snacks and cookies by Gladful

Up to 55% off on men’s razors by Slade

Up to 25% off on nutritional gummies by What’s Up Wellness

Up to 50% off on WILDLY PURE Authentic By Nature

Never Before Deals- Up to 15% off on Shankara

Up to 65% off on gardening items by BIO BLOOMS

Up to 70% off on retro speakers by NB NOIZZYBOX

Up to 55% off on sofa sets by Homeify

Choose Smart Living by availing great deals on Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV, and Kindle devices:

Kickstart your smart home journey with up to 55% off on latest smart speakers, smart displays, and Fire TV products. Save big on the best-selling Fire TV Stick with Flat 56% off and buy it for INR 2,199

Get flat 55% off on Fire TV Stick Lite (with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite), at INR 1,799

Lowest price of 2023 – Get Flat 68% off on Alexa Smart Home combo – Echo Dot (3rdGeneration) And Wipro 9W smart bulb at INR 2,099

Lowest price of 2023 – Get Flat 63% off on Alexa Smart Home combo – Echo Dot (4thGeneration) and Wipro 9W smart bulb at INR 2,399

Lowest price of 2023 – Get Flat 50% off on Echo Dot (4thGeneration) with Alexa, available at just INR 2,249

Lowest price of 2023 – Get Flat 56% off on Echo Dot (3rdGeneration) with Alexa, available at just INR 1,949

Never before pricing on Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE (10thGen) for just INR 7,999 – 6” High Resolution Display with Built-in Light, 32GB, Waterproof, WiFi + Free 4G LTE

Avail lowest price ever on Kindle Paperwhite (11thGen), starting INR 10,999

Up to 50% off on Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in

Get lowest price ever on Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just INR 3,499 and enjoy 4K cinematic experience with Dolby Vision and immersive Dolby Atmos audio

Avail flat 42% off on Alexa Smart Home combo – Echo Dot (4thGeneration) with Clock and Wipro 12W smart bulb at INR 4,649

Lowest price ever – Get Flat 62% off on Echo Buds (with wired charging case) at just INR 4,499

Get Flat 38% off on Echo Show 5 (2ndGeneration) and grab it for just INR 5,499

Get Flat 40% off on combo of All-new Echo (4thGeneration) powered by Dolby Audio and Alexa + Wipro 9W smart bulb for just INR 7,149

Get Flat 28% off on the combo of Echo Studio (our best-sounding smart speaker powered by Dolby Atmos and Alexa) and Wipro 9W smart bulb for just INR 18,149

Up to 40% off on Alexa built-in devices – Enjoy great deals on Alexa built-in smartwatches, TVs, and more.

Offers from Small and Medium Businesses: This Prime day, Indian small & medium businesses are bringing together products across categories like fashion and beauty essentials, accessories, office products and stationaries, home, kitchen and sports products, furniture, grocery, toys and baby care products – to name a few. For Prime Day 2023, small businesses are launching more than thousands of new products across different categories under Amazon programs like Launchpad, Karigar, Saheli and local shops with products discounts of up to 70% on Home and kitchen, up to 60% on fashion and accessories, up to 50% on food and healthcare, up to 70% on electronics. Prime eligible customers will also be able to avail exclusive cashback offers of up to INR 100 on unique products.

#JustAsk Alexa

Explore deals on top brands, new launches, and more by asking Alexa on your Echo smart speaker, Alexa-enabled devices, or the Amazon shopping app (Android only).

Just ask, “Alexa, what is Prime Day?”.

Android users can also explore Prime Day deals and new launches on the Amazon shopping app by tapping the mic icon on top right and saying “Alexa, go to Prime Day new launches” or “Alexa, go to Prime Day deals”. Explore limited time great deals using voice.



Ask, “Alexa, go to happiest hours.”

Save big with Amazon Pay:

Save big: Recharge your mobile or DTH, buy subscriptions or gift cards, book any tickets from movies to flights and more and unlock cashback and rewards daily (until Prime Day). New offers every few days, don’t miss them!

Make Prime Day more rewarding with Amazon Pay: Get Shopping voucher of INR 50 on a minimum shopping of INR 1000 during Prime Day, by transacting on Ola, Zepto & Pharmeasy Uber: 5% cashback on all Uber rides for Amazon Prime members, paying with Amazon Pay balance Digital Gold: 5% cashback up to INR 5000 with minimum of INR 300. Maximum 10 transactions per month. For non-Prime members, 3% cashback up to INR 3000 with minimum purchase of INR 300. Maximum 10 transactions per month Domestic flights: Get up to 25% off on domestic flights for Prime members. Non-Prime members will get up to 18% of domestic flights International flights: Get up to 17% off on international flights for Prime members. Non-Prime members will get up to 13% off Recharge: Get 100% up to INR 50 cashback – *Only for Prime members | Get 100% up to INR 35 cashback | T&C apply Subscriptions: Get up to INR 2,500 off* on subscriptions for Prime members | Get up to INR 1,500 off* on subscriptions | *T&C apply Co-branded Credit Card: Welcome rewards worth INR 2,500, in addition to 5% cashback on shopping for Prime members. Welcome rewards worth INR 2000, in addition to 3% cashback on shopping for non-prime members Amazon Pay Later: Get credit up to INR 60,000 and rewards worth INR 600* Hotels: Up to 50% off on 100K+ hotels – Only for Prime members | up to 43% off on 100K and hotels for non-prime members | T&C apply Movies: Get 50% cash back* on your 1st movie ticket booking



Prime Day 2023 New Product Launches

Smartphones and accessories

New launches from top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola, Realme Narzo, iQOO, Tecno, Itel, Oneplus, MI, pTron, Oppo, MIVi, URBN, Belkin, GOVO, Flix and Stuffcool

Up to 50% off on Bluetooth speakers & Headsets

Up to 55% off on Neckbands & Soundbars

Up to 55% off on Gaming Headphone, Keyboards & Mouse

Consumer Electronics

Get the tiny, mighty & the most advanced action camera Insta 360 GO 3 with a 170 min battery life, magnetic mount option that lets you mount anywhere, flip screen, waterproof up to 16ft with replaceable lens. Worth way more than it weighs at just 35 gm!

Buy boAt Airdopes MAX with an unbelievable 100 hours of playback time at a Prime only Launch price of INR 1,049 – Industry-first launch only on Prime Day!

First time ever in India – Sony brings their class-leading Active Noise Cancellation wireless TWS Earphones at a Prime only Launch price of INR 8,091

Canon EOS R100 with 18-45mm lens

Fireboltt Ace with 1.43″ Round AMOLED Display, stainless steel body

Fireboltt Solace with 1.32″ Round Display, stainless steel body

Fireboltt Gladiator with 1.96″ AMOLED Display, stainless steel body

Fireboltt Vouge with 2.05″ Large Display, Premium design

Fireboltt Infinity Luxe with 1.6″ Round Display, 4GB Built-In Storage

boAt Wave Call 2 with 1.83″ HD display, DIY watch Face studio

boAt Wave Armour 2 with 1.96″ display with rugged design, Bluetooth calling

Noise ColorFit Spark with 2″ Display, Wireless charging

Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition with 1.46″ AMOLED Display, stainless steel body

NoiseFit Diva with 1.1″ AMOLED Display, Versatile design

NoiseFit Nova with 1.46″ AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling

NoiseFit Arc with 1.38″ AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling

Two new smartwatches from beatXP

Daily Essentials:

Up to 12% discount on Sara’s Wholesome Food by Heads Up for Tails

Up to 10% discount by Berry Bites Treats by Heads Up for Tails

Up to 15% Off on Canine Creek Wet Dog Food and Canine Creek Premium Dry Dog Food

Drools Small Breed Premium Dog Food, Starting INR 349

Up to 10% discount on Heads up for Tails Collars & Harnesses

New Launches by Baby Plum, Starting INR 299

New Baby strollers, Baby gift sets, Baby Highchair and Baby pillows launch from Luvlap, Starting INR 199

Mylo Bath and Skincare range launches, starting INR 249

Re-useable diapers from Super bottoms

Up to 35% off on BigMuscles Mammoth Gainer, up to 20% off on Vim Burnt utensil cleaners

Up to 25% off on new launches on Speciality essentials –

Up to 20% Off on New launches in Personal Care, up to 30% Off on new launches in Supplements

up to 25% off on new launches from Tata

New launches from True Elements, nestle, Borges, Pintola, Delmonte and Slurrp Farm.

First ever introduction of oils by Pintola

Amazon exclusive BeatXP Premium Foot massagers, starting INR 12,999

New Hair Styling Range from IkonicMe and Morphy Richards, starting INR 899

Amazon exclusive Electric toothbrush launches from Oracura, starting INR 499

Amazon exclusive Agaro massagers, starting INR 199

New Hair styling range launch from Vega, starting INR 749

TV & Large Appliances

We will see exciting new launches for television and large appliances including:

Sony’s Tri luminous range of Mini LEDs for the perfect contrast with excellent motion control unmatched in the segment-

LG shed some weight to pack some punch! 2023 lineup now bezel less with Alpha gen 6 processor for the best HD experience

Most affordable QLED range from Hisense to enhance your gaming experience with 4-year warranty

Toshiba’s Mini LEDs available exclusively for Prime customers on Amazon with 4-year warranty

Affordable QLED range from Acer

Godrej: 670 L Convertible Freezer, Triple Zone with Flexible Temperatures, Advanced Controls Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerators

Haier: 328 L 3 Star Frost Free Top Mount Refrigerators with Triple Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Inverter, Colourful Glass, Vouge Series available in Yellow Grey Glass, Cream Pink Glass

Haier 630 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators, Expert Inverter Technology in Black Yellow Glass, Magic Convertible, Colourful Glass, Made In India, Vouge Series

Haier 628 L Triple Door Side by Side Refrigerators, Expert Inverter Technology, Magic Convertible, Colourful Glass, Made In India, Vouge Series in Grey Oynx Glass and Black White Glass, Magic Convertible, Colourful Glass, Made In India, Vouge Series

IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam in Diva Aqua Silver, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty

Samsung 301L 3 Star Convertible 5In1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator in Black Matt

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Hygiene wash

LG 322 L3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator, Convertible with Express Freeze in Shiny Steel and Dazzle Steel

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator, Convertible with Express Freeze in Shiny Steel and Dazzle Steel

Voltas Beko, 7 Kg, 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine in Dark Grey

IFB 16 Place Settings ‎Hot water wash Free Standing Dishwasher, In Built Heater with Turbo Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils, in Inox Grey

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven in Black, Heart Friendly Recipes

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven in Black, Heart Friendly Recipes

BLOWHOT Ornate 60 Cm chimney with Powerful Suction of 1300 M3/H, Heat Auto Clean & Filter less Technology For all modular Kitchen, Touch Control Panel, Digital Display, 2- Led Lights, Stylish Glass Hood, 10 years On Motor & 1 year of general warranty, FREE Installation Kit

BLOWHOT 75 Cm 1300 m3/hr Chimney for Kitchen Filter less with lifetime – 12 Years Warranty On Motor, Curved Glass Hood with hydraulic system Led Lights, Stainless Steel Body

Black+Decker Fully-Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine White, In-Built Heater, Steam Wash – available in 6.0 Kg, 8.0 Kg, and 7.5 Kg

LG 242 L 2 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Shiny Steel, Smart Connect

Up to 55% off on Gimbal Stabilizer

Amazon Fashion & Beauty

Up to 50% off on Shirts & t-shirts by Allen Solly

Up to 60% off and extra 10% off on Kids’ clothing & shoes by Hopscotch

Up to 50% off on Premium luggage & backpacks by American Tourister

Starting INR 5,995 on Titan Watches, Min. 40% off on Premium watches & jewellery by Fossil

Up to 60% off and No Cost EMI on premium Luggage & Backpacks by Skybags, up to 50% off on Premium luggage & backpacks by Safari

Up to 50% off on Clogs, slides & more by Crocs

40% off on Sports shoes, clothing & more by Adidas

40% off on Elevated classics by Symbol premium

60% off on Sports shoes, clothing & more

Up to 30% off on Yoga collection by Bliss club

Up to 60% off on Premium luggage & backpacks by Mokobara

Flat 20% Off on PV Sindhu’s Maybelline Kit

Up to 60% off on clothing from Lifestyle, Janasya

Up to 70% off on Footwear & Handbags from Woodland, Lavie

Up to 60% off on Luggage from Tommy Hilfiger, Delsey Paris

Up to 30% off on Watches from Fastrack, Tommy Hilfiger

Up to 30% off on Jewellery from Daniel Wellington, Police

Up to 30% off on Beauty & Luxury beauty from Minimalist, Lakme

Disney collection across men’s, women’s & kids apparel, starting INR 600

Leather shoes for Men Under 1199.

Home, Furniture & Kitchen Appliances

Up to 60% off on Mixer Grinders, Geysers, Irons, Fans from Bajaj

Up to 50% off on Carpets, Bedsheets, Towels BSB home | Up to 50% off -Blankets, Bed Sheets, Comforters from Welspun

Up to 60% off on Cycles, Treadmills & Spin Bikes from Lifelong

Up to 30% off on Smart Toilets and Bath Accessories from Kohler

Min 60% off on Bathroom & Kitchen Accessories and Ladders by Plantex

Up to 30% off on Toilets and Bath Accessories

Up to 30% Off on Odourless Repellent Spray by Mortein

Up to 50% off on Kids Furniture by Smartsters

Up to 60% off on Mattresses by Livpur

Up to 50% off on Gas Stoves and Cookware by Prestige

Full Graphite Badminton Racquets, Kit bags & Accessories from Young, Prokick & Jager Smith

Treadmills & Cardio Equipments from Durafit, Welcare & Cockatoo

Home Gyms, Weights & Dumbbells from Gamma Fitness & Cube Club

Cycles from Emotorad, Urban Terrain & Gearhead Motors

First ever launch of paint by Nippon Paints, starting INR 309

Up to 50% off on power tools by Bosch

Up to 60% off on Ladders & Wallpapers by Asian Paints

Up to 60% Off on Modular Beds by Nilkamal

Up to 60% Off on Sofas and Beds by Furny

Up to 60% Off on Gaming chairs by The Sleep Company

Up to 60% Off on Plastic furniture by Prima

Up to 60% Off on Living & Bedroom Furniture by Godrej Interio

Up to 70% off on Bedsheets, Pillows & Blankets

Up to 60% Off on Outdoor Furniture by Carrybird

Up to 70% off on Drying Racks & Ironing Boards

Up to 70% off on Multi-purpose Drawers

First ever Solimo recliner launch at INR 11,999

Up to 60% Off on Office chair by Cellbell

Up to 40% off on Switches Combo, Smart doorbells, and Smart Switches by Goldmedal, Wipro and GM

Up to 45% off on cleaning accessories by Scotch Brite

Up to 40% off on Digital & Mortise Locks by Yale

Plant Nutrition Sticks, Mosquito Nets, Bird Spikes, Liquid Vaporuizer with Fragrance- Up to 70% off- Good Knight, Ugaoo, Classic Mosquito Net

Riding Jackets, rain suits – Up to 25% off – Royal Enfield, Allextreme

Fully Synthetic Engine Oil – Up to 10% off – Castrol

Motorcycle helmets – Up to 20% off – Vega, Axor

Up to 40% off on Bike LED lights, covers, accessories by Allextreme

Up to 10% off -on bike cleaning accessories by Castrol

Adhesives & Sealants from Fevicol, Pidilite, Roff, Araldite, Sika, Loctite, Dr Fixit, Epoke, starting INR 99

Commercial Mixer and Deep Freezers – Up to 50% off – Gigawatts, Rockwell, Voltas, Haier, Bluestar

Power tools, drill machines, welding machines & more – Up to 60% off on Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, IBELL, Fluke, Nippo

Packaging & shipping supplies, carts, trolleys & more – Up to 40% off on TSC, Wol 3D, 3 Idea, Everycom, Securement

Tissues & Cleaning supplies – Up to 50% off on Scott, Beco, Origami, Thrisul, Kleenex

Up to 65% off on Plastic Furniture

Toys

Amazon Exclusive Classic DC Action Figures from Funskool starting INR 499

Lego Building Sets, Marvel Superhero, Lego Friends, Disney Classic, Harry Potter & More starting INR 1199

Nerf, Beyblade, Action Figures & More from Hasbro, starting INR 699

Jam & Honey Plush Toys at never before price, starting INR 125

Plush Toys starting INR 199

Books & Video games: Book New Launches:

New book titles on the Shelves including Let’s talk Mutual Funds, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, The greatest Indian story ever told, Yellowface, Smokes & Ashes, Crossword Puzzles Boxset, Tales of Horror & many more, with up to 35% off

Exciting launches from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad:

Up to 25% off on new launches by VS Mani & Co

Up to 40% off on new launches by Toffee Coffee Roasters

Up to 25% off on new launches by KIKGERM

Minimum 20% off on new launches by VOOKI

Up to 30% off on new launches by Hair Originals

Up to 30% off on new launches by Funk for Hire

Up to 70% off on new launches by FLO

Up to 65% off on new launches by Softspun

Discover more with Amazon Music: Enjoy this year’s line up from Amazon Music with launch of exciting playlists like AAHO! Enjoy hot-shot Punjabi hits from artists like Hardy Sandhu, Top Tucker featuring Tamil blockbusters of A. R. Rahman & YSR, Rap Flow for the Indian Hip Hop aficionados featuring the likes of King and Srushti Tawade. Prime Members can also access 15 exciting podcasts, across genres like romance, horror and self help – available first on Amazon Music. Amazon Music offers the best ad-free music with over 100 million songs in 20 languages, latest podcasts and unlimited offline downloads to Prime members.

Every Day Made Better with Prime:

Amazon Prime is designed to make your life better every single day as it provides the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment in one single membership. In India, members get FREE one-day delivery on over 40 lakh products, unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases using their co-branded ICICI credit card, access to unique deals, early and special access to our shopping events including Prime Day. Amazon Prime also provides unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to more than 100 million songs, ad-free and over 15 million podcast episodes with Amazon Music, a free rotating selection of more than 3,000 e-books, magazines and comics with Prime Reading and access to the monthly free-in game content and benefits with Prime Gaming. Visit amazon.in/prime to join Prime now.