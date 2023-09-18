Pokémon GO Aao Khele India 2023: All You Need to Know

Pokémon GO fans in India, gear up for an exciting month ahead! Niantic has announced the “Aao Khele Pokémon GO” event, which is set to run from September 15, 2023, to October 14, 2023. The event is part of the celebration for the launch of Pokémon GO in Hindi and promises a plethora of activities, bonuses, and special research tasks for trainers across the country.

Event Schedule

The Aao Khele event will kick off on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. local time and will run until Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. This gives Indian players an entire month to participate and reap the rewards.

Special Research Tasks

One of the highlights of the event is the Field Research tasks that trainers can complete. These tasks will award encounters with popular Pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. So, make sure to complete these tasks to add these iconic Pokémon to your collection.

Weekend Booster Kit

While details about the weekend booster kit are still under wraps, it’s expected to provide trainers with additional items and bonuses to enhance their gameplay during weekends. Keep an eye out for updates on this exciting feature.

Additional Bonuses

The event is not just about catching Pokémon; it also includes special timed research, field research, and other bonuses. Although the specifics are yet to be revealed, trainers can expect a variety of in-game perks to make the most out of this month-long event.

Language Support

The event coincides with the introduction of Hindi language support in Pokémon GO, making it more accessible for players in India. This is a significant step by Niantic to cater to the diverse linguistic landscape of the country.

Why This Event Matters

For years, Pokémon GO has enjoyed a dedicated fan base in Western markets. However, with the Aao Khele event and the introduction of Hindi support, Niantic is setting its sights on expanding its reach in India, a market with immense potential.

Key Takeaways

Event Duration: September 15 to October 14, 2023

Field Research: Encounters with Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle

Weekend Booster Kit: Additional items and bonuses during weekends (Details TBA)

Additional Bonuses: Special timed research, field research, and more

Language Support: Introduction of Hindi language in Pokémon GO

Don’t miss out on this exciting event, trainers! Mark your calendars and get ready to “Aao Khele Pokémon GO!”