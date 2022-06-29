POCO F4 5G marks a blockbuster opening on Flipkart, becomes the highest selling flagship model on first day sales

Ads

POCO, India’s third-largest online smartphone brand, registered record-breaking sales with POCO F4 5G. The latest entrant in the F-series lineup, POCO F4 5G, has become the highest selling flagship model in first sale on Flipkart in less than 24 hours. With sale going live on 27th June at 12:00 noon on the platform, POCO F4 5G witnessed highest traffic and searches on Flipkart for the newly launched device.

Boasting all the strengths and unlimited speed, POCO F4 5G received an overwhelming response at the opening sale and became the highest selling model in the mid segment (above INR 20,000). Embodying the POCO flagship experience, POCO F4 5G was also received highest number of searches on any device on the first day of sale on Flipkart.

Commenting on the occasion, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, said, “In the last 24 hours, we have seen history unfold yet again. The response and faith of our consumers to POCO F4 5G is overwhelming. It humbles us and will only make us work harder to remain true to our philosophy of ‘everything you need’. With innovation at the heart of POCO’s products, we’ll continue to deploy all our energy to enhances the overall consumer experience.

Taking forward the legacy of F-series, POCO F4 5G brings the brand’s highest frequency prime core yet, theory offering sustained peak performance. Powered by the Snapdragon® 870 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 Storage and with features such as Dolby Vision™, Dolby Atmos® and OIS, POCO F4 5G is engineered to surpass all expectations. POCO F4 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery backed up with 67W Sonic charging, taking only 37 minutes to charge the phone 100% (under standard test conditions). With a support of 10 5G bands, WiFi 6, and NavIC support. POCO F4 5G comes with an extended 2-year warranty, bundling ‘Everything you need’.