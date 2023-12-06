Pixel Power Showdown: Pixel 8 Pro vs. Pixel 7 Pro – Which Reigns Supreme?

December 6, 2023
Joshua Bartholomew
3 Min Read

Google’s latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro, has arrived, sparking a heated debate: should you upgrade from the Pixel 7 Pro? Both phones offer stellar camera experiences, sleek designs, and powerful performance, making the decision a difficult one.

Key Highlights:

  • Pixel 8 Pro boasts a faster Tensor G3 chip, longer battery life, and improved camera features.
  • Pixel 7 Pro offers a similar design and camera experience at a lower price point.
  • Choice depends on budget and desired performance/features.

Performance and Battery Life:

The Pixel 8 Pro takes the lead in performance, boasting the new Tensor G3 chip. Early benchmarks suggest a significant improvement over the already powerful Tensor G2 found in the Pixel 7 Pro. This translates to faster app loading times, smoother multitasking, and enhanced AI capabilities.

Another significant upgrade comes in battery life. The Pixel 8 Pro boasts a larger battery capacity alongside optimizations within the Tensor G3, resulting in an impressive six to seven hours of screen-on time. In contrast, the Pixel 7 Pro struggles to reach five hours consistently.

Camera Enhancements:

While both phones offer outstanding camera capabilities, the Pixel 8 Pro introduces subtle improvements. The primary camera now features a larger sensor, capturing more light for better low-light performance. Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro introduces a “Best Shot” feature that automatically selects the best photo from a burst, ensuring you never miss the perfect moment.

Design and Display:

Both phones share a similar design language, with sleek aluminum frames and stunning displays. The Pixel 8 Pro introduces a new “Light Blue” color option, offering a fresh aesthetic. Both phones boast high-resolution OLED displays with smooth refresh rates, ensuring a vibrant and immersive experience.

Software and Price:

Both phones run the latest version of Android, providing a smooth and user-friendly experience. Google’s Pixel phones are renowned for their long-term software support, ensuring both devices will receive updates for years to come.

Price plays a significant role in the decision-making process. The Pixel 8 Pro starts at a higher price point than the Pixel 7 Pro. This premium price reflects the upgraded performance, battery life, and camera features.

Which Pixel is Right for You?

Ultimately, the choice between the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro depends on your individual needs and budget. If you prioritize the latest performance and camera advancements, the Pixel 8 Pro is the clear winner. However, if you’re seeking a more affordable option with a similar camera experience and design, the Pixel 7 Pro remains a compelling choice.

