Samsung’s One UI 6 with Android 14 Arrives for Galaxy S21 FE, A52s, A33, and Tab S9 FE

Samsung continues its aggressive software update rollout, pushing Android 14 with its One UI 6 custom skin to several new devices. The latest beneficiaries include the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A33, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series. This marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to providing timely software updates for its users.

Key Highlights:

Samsung expands its One UI 6 rollout with Android 14, reaching Galaxy S21 FE, A52s, A33, and Tab S9 FE.

Galaxy S21 FE update currently available for Verizon in the US, with unlocked models and other regions to follow.

Galaxy A52s, A33, Tab S9 FE receiving the update in parts of Europe, with wider rollout expected soon.

Update includes November 2023 security patch and various new features and improvements.

Galaxy S21 FE users on Verizon in the US can now enjoy the latest Android 14 update. The update carries the build number A528BXXU5FWK4 and weighs in at 2.29GB. It includes the November 2023 security patch and brings a host of new features and improvements, such as enhanced personalization options, improved notification management, and expanded privacy controls. Unlocked models and other regions are expected to receive the update soon.

For the Galaxy A52s, the update is currently available in Bulgaria, Germany, and the Netherlands. It carries the build number A336BXXU7DWK6 and weighs in at 2.3GB. The update includes the November 2023 security patch and brings similar new features and improvements as the Galaxy S21 FE update. The rollout is expected to expand to other European countries in the coming days.

The Galaxy A33 is also receiving the One UI 6 update with Android 14 in parts of Europe. The update carries the same build number and features as the Galaxy A52s update. The rollout is expected to expand to other regions soon.

Enhanced Personalization:

Material You 3.0: Further customization options for themes and color palettes across apps and system elements.

Lock Screen Tweaks: New clock styles, custom notification previews, and more interactive widgets for the lock screen.

Richer AOD Experience: Always-on display now shows notifications with richer details and supports custom animations.

Finally, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are receiving the One UI 6 update with Android 14 in Europe. The update includes the November 2023 security patch and brings several new features and improvements, specifically tailored for the tablet experience.

The rollout of Android 14 with One UI 6 is a welcome move for Samsung users, as it ensures access to the latest features and security updates. With several devices already receiving the update, and more expected to follow soon, Samsung is demonstrating its commitment to supporting its devices with timely software updates.