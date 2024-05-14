Pixel 9 Phones Revealed in Massive Leak Ahead of Google I/O 2024

In an unexpected turn of events, significant details about the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series have been leaked ahead of the anticipated Google I/O 2024. The leaks provide a comprehensive look at what Google has planned for its next flagship smartphones, building up excitement among tech enthusiasts.

New Design and Display Changes

The Pixel 9 series is set to feature a trio of models: the standard Pixel 9, a smaller Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. One of the most notable changes is the redesigned rear camera module. Unlike its predecessors, the Pixel 9 Pro will reportedly sport a rounded camera array, diverging from the rectangular setup seen in the Pixel 8 series. This new design not only alters the phone’s aesthetic but also increases its thickness to 12mm to accommodate enhanced camera component​.

The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to have a flat 6.5-inch display, slightly smaller than the Pixel 8 Pro’s 6.7-inch screen. This display will feature slimmer bezels on all sides and continue using a punch-hole for the selfie camera, providing a more immersive viewing experience​​.

Camera Enhancements

The rear camera setup for the Pixel 9 Pro will include three lenses: a primary lens, a periscope telephoto sensor, and a telephoto lens. There are rumors about Google introducing variable aperture support, which could significantly enhance low-light photography and depth-of-field effects. This marks a continued focus on camera innovation, a hallmark of the Pixel lineup​​.

Hardware and Performance

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 series is expected to be powered by the latest iteration of Google’s Tensor chipset, which focuses on AI and machine learning capabilities. This chipset will likely bring improved performance, efficiency, and enhanced AI-driven features, maintaining Google’s competitive edge in the smartphone market.

Software and Features

The Pixel 9 phones will launch with the latest version of Android, presumably Android 15, which will be unveiled at Google I/O 2024. Users can expect a suite of new features and improvements, including enhanced privacy controls, better integration with Google services, and exclusive Pixel features that leverage the advanced capabilities of the Tensor chipset​.

Market and Availability

While exact pricing details are still under wraps, it is speculated that Google might adjust the pricing to remain competitive. The Pixel 9 series is expected to be officially announced in October 2024, with pre-orders likely starting soon after the Google I/O event. This timeline aligns with Google’s traditional launch schedule for its flagship smartphones​​.