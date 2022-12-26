Infinix’s latest innovation ZERO Ultra, with 200MP OIS camera and first in segment 180W charging solution, marks its Flipkart debut on December 25

Gear up to experience the futuristic combination of art and technology with ZERO Ultra, a path-breaking innovation from the house of Infinix. The Transsion brand, with a presence in over 70+ countries, will have its flagship smartphone going live on Flipkart on December 25. The smartphone comes with two years of security updates, one Android upgrade, and a six-month screen replacement guarantee. It will also be available with low-cost EMI options from all banks. To be available at INR 29999, the futuristic device promises one of the most significant camera upgrade with its 200MP OIS Ultra Resolution, a powerful 6nm 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and a fast-charging technology ensuring 100% battery recharge in just 12* minutes. Infinix’s premium brand has upped its premium smartphone class with the launch of the zero ultra this Holiday season on Flipkart.

The all-new Zero Ultra features a cosmic-toned body. The rear panel of the device includes universal Kármán lines that represent future cosmic energy. It connects art and technology to express attachment and desire for the vast universe.

Zero Ultra comes with a unique camera system. It features a dramatically powerful Ultra vision camera with an OIS system to capture a vivid picture with breath-taking clarity. Its 200MP triple primary camera with Quad LED Flash is one of the biggest upgrades facilitating rich detail, less distortion, enhanced depth, and a stellar night mode. The 200 MP primary camera compensates 13 MP ultra-wide angle to capture a broader view with less distortion and enhance the depth of the picture. The smartphone also offers a 32MP front camera with a dual flashlight for brighter images.

The smartphone drives an immersive viewing experience with its high-end 6.8″ FHD+ 3D Curved Display, allowing users to get a super grip and wide-angle view. The large display screen features the 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate and 360 Hz Touch sampling rate to ensure a smooth sensory experience.

The Zero Ultra is a blessing for content creators for its super-fast charging capabilities. The 180W Thunder Charge support in the smartphone, certified by TUV –SUD Rheinland, allows users to recharge the device’s 4500mAh large battery in a blink.

Operating on the latest Android 12 with XOS 12 and powered by a highly power-efficient MediaTek Density 920 5G processor with a 6-nanometer production process, Zero Ultra ensures redefined performance with ease of access to the style and revolutionary technology. The device’s 5G+WiFi6+Dual band 5G SIM helps maintain a high-speed network. ZERO Ultra comes with 12 5G bands offering wide network connectivity.

For lag-free content consumption, ZERO Ultra is backed by a massive 256 GB storage space, whereas the extended RAM capacity enables the in-house 8GB RAM to be extended up to 13GB by integrating RAM and ROM, effectively improving speed and performance across all usage scenarios.