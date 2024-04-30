OxygenOS 14 Update Rolls Out: Here’s What You Need to Know About OnePlus’ Latest OS

Discover the exciting new features of OxygenOS 14 and the list of OnePlus devices eligible for the update. Experience enhanced performance, design, and security with OnePlus' latest OS rollout.

OnePlus has started the rollout of its highly anticipated OxygenOS 14, promising a plethora of new features and improvements to enhance the overall user experience. This update, based on Android 14, is initially available for a select list of devices, with more to follow.

Features of OxygenOS 14

The latest update introduces the Trinity Engine designed to optimize performance across battery life, multitasking, and graphics. Users can expect enhanced system animations and new Aquamorphic design elements, which adjust the UI’s color based on the time and device usage​.

Significant upgrades include the Auto Pixelete 2.0 feature for better privacy when sharing screenshots and the Fluid Cloud for interactive notifications, similar to the Dynamic Island feature on recent iPhones​. Additionally, the update offers improved cross-device connectivity and smarter editing options in the Notes app, enabling seamless work across various screens​​.

Eligible Devices for the Update

OnePlus has confirmed OxygenOS 14 for devices including OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 11, and OnePlus 10 Pro, with others like OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Nord 3 also receiving the stable update​​. The rollout began with OnePlus 11 5G and will continue to extend to other models in stages​.

Enhancements for User Convenience and Security

OxygenOS 14 also brings smarter features such as the Smart Cutout, allowing users to extract subjects from images for easier sharing and editing. There’s also a focus on security with updates to app permission management and the integration of security patches to boost system stability​​.

With OxygenOS 14, OnePlus continues to push the boundaries of what users can expect from their devices. This update not only improves the aesthetics and functionality of OnePlus devices but also enhances their interconnectivity and security, making it a significant upgrade for all users fortunate enough to receive it.