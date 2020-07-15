Oppo today announced the launch of its portfolio of ultra-fast chargers comprising of the 125 W flash charge, 110 W mini flash charger, 65 W AirVOOC wireless flash charge, and the 50 W mini SuperVOOC charger.

The company said this marks the most advanced charging technology currently available in the industry. The timing of the launch too couldn’t have been more appropriate what with fast charging technology emerging as a major decision making factor when purchasing a new smartphone.

As Oppo stated, the 125 W is capable of charging a 4000 mAh battery in just 20 mins, with 41 per cent achieved in the first 5 mins itself. The company said the 125 W flash charge is based on advanced encryption algorithm and strict temperature control regulators. This ensures the charger is able to function safely and securely.

Similarly, the 65 W AirVOOC wireless flash charge is for those who’d like to have the best of both worlds, a reasonably fast charging speed along with the added convenience of being wireless. Oppo said they used isolated charge pump technology and parallel dual-coil design to achieve the high charging rate wirelessly, something that even its competitors aren’t able to provide even with a wired solution. The result is the ability to charge a 4000 mAh battery in 30 mins.

Then there is the 50 W mini SuperVOOC charger, and the 110 W mini flash charger. Oppo said the 50 W mini SuperVOOC charger is the smallest currently available. It has been made using multi-radian curve processing and is comparable in size to a business card holder.