OPPO introduces K10 5G with 8GB RAM +128GB ROM at just INR 17,499

OPPO, the leading global smart-device brand, today introduced the latest entrant in its K series, K10 5G. It features a 7.99mm Ultra Slim design with OPPO Glow. The smartphone has a storage of 128GB along with 8GB RAM and supports up to 5GB RAM expansion

K10 5G is the slimmest 5G phone, which comes with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery coupled with lightning-fast 33W SUPERVOOCTM charging technology. The smartphone is also equipped with an Ultra-linear Dual Stereo Speaker that provides rich surround sound for an immersive experience with louder and clearer volume.

Stylish Design

K10 5G is aesthetically pleasing with its Ultra-Slim Design and the proprietary OPPO Glow. The phone’s rear panel has a blended glossy and matte texture by using OPPO’s exclusive glitter sand process. It creates a unique reflective metal texture and also makes the phone fingerprint and scratch-resistant. The smartphone sports a sleek straight middle-frame design coupled with ergonomic styling. It’s just 7.99mm thin despite its massive battery capacity. It comes in two classic colour variants –

Midnight Black a subtle gradient that embeds the glittering star effect in a canvas of black

Ocean Blue finish has blue-grey gradient at the bottom for a premium look

Unmatched Performance

OPPO K10 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset with an ability to support seven 5G bands. The 6nm process technology ensures a smooth and optimized gaming experience and 2.4GHz clock speed ensures a lag free user experience. It has a storage capacity of 128GB storage along with 8GB RAM (with up to 5GB RAM Expansion) that offers more than enough memory to ensure quick and seamless switching between multiple apps and media.

The slimmest 5G smartphone with 5000mAh Battery is supported by 33W SUPERVOOCTM technology for lightning-fast charging. It comes with user-centric features like Optimized Night Charging, Port Anti-burn Protection, Charging Over-temperature Control, and All-Day AI Power Saving. The device also supports Reverse Charging that lets users charge other devices with it using a USB Cable. K10 5G comes with Type-C charging along and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The device runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and supports features like Background stream where users can enjoy music and videos while they are on other apps. Additionally, this also enables a seamless gaming experience for users. Further, features such as FlexDrop, Smart Side Bar, Three-Finger Translate with Google Lens amongst others increase everyday efficiency.

Top class Audio System

OPPO K10 5G is equipped with Ultra-Linear Dual Stereo speaker with immersive sound that has a significantly louder and clearer output. The phone comes with high fidelity music reproduction, almost as good as earphones. Additionally, it is equipped with an ultra-volume mode, supporting an external volume setting of over 100% for media/ringtones/alarms/notifications. OPPO partnered with sound enhancement specialist Dirac to design 3D surround sound ringtones to bring out the true power of the OPPO K10 5G’s ultra-linear speaker array.

Immersive Display

The OPPO K10 5G has a 6.56’’ HD+ 90Hz Color-Rich display with 100% DCI-P3 high colour gamut, providing smoother images with accurate colour reproduction for strong visual impact. It features All-Day AI Eye Comfort, which automatically detects the different levels of ambient light to either boost or dims the screen visibility in bright or dark environments

Camera

K10 5G comes with a 48MP AI Dual Camera (f/1.7) setup with 108 MP ultra-clear image feature that captures blur-free moments in vibrant colours. Ultra-Clear 108 MP Image uses a software algorithm to reconstruct higher pixel images to capture finer details. It also has a 2MP Depth Camera (f/2.4) and supports a slew of features like Ultra Night Mode for reducing noise and delivering brighter and more detailed night shots. The Portrait Mode helps shoot large portraits with blurred backgrounds while the AI Scene Enhancement adjusts the image parameters for a more vibrant and dynamic output. On the front, the device sports a powerful 8MP Front Camera (f/2.0) with AI Portrait Retouching

Pricing and Availability

OPPO K10 5G will be available for purchase starting 15th June 2022 at 12 PM IST across e-commerce platform – Flipkart, mainline retail outlets, and OPPO Online Store at INR 17,499. Customers purchasing the K10 5G on Flipkart or OPPO Online Store can avail a No Cost EMI for up to 3 months, a flat discount of INR 1500 on SBI Debit/Credit Cards and EMI transactions, Axis Bank Debit/Credit Cards, and EMI transactions, Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI and Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit/Credit Cards EMI transactions.