What started as an experiment for the brand has grown into a full-blown lineup. OPPO Enco Buds is the newest member to enter the Oppo India audio lineup is the new Oppo Enco Buds. If you’ve seen the Enco W11s, you will feel at home. These have the relatively same design, are lightweight, have a bigger battery, and come in at a price tag of INR 1,799.

Oppo has been on top of its game with the audio products recently made to the market. By now, we have reviewed almost all the Oppo TWS buds and neckbands available in the Indian market. We gave the Oppo Enco Buds a try, and here’s our review.

Oppo Enco Buds Specifications

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.2

Drivers – 8mm Dynamic Drivers

Controls – Touch-based

Earbud Weight – 4.0g

Claimed Battery Life – Up to 6 Hours/ Up to 24 hours with the case

Number of Microphones – 2

Colour – White

Package Contents

Oppo Enco Buds

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type C charging cable

Design

Diving in straight to the design, these look pretty similar to the Enco W11s. They have a pill-shaped case which is common among TWS buds. The case has a glossy finish, and the Buds only come in just one shade, ‘White’. This can be good news for people who like to use their gadgets a little rough.

The entire construction here, from the case down to the earbuds, is done in plastic. They look sturdy enough, and the brand has conducted various tests on them to test their durability. The lid offers a satisfying click when opening or closing the case. Looking at the buds, they also have a generic in-ear design. The buds themselves are lightweight, coming in at 4g each. For calling, there are two mics on each side.

There is no wear detection sensor; instead, these rely on accelerometers to detect motion. There are no status LED’s on the buds themselves; instead, you get a multi-coloured LED on the case, just below the lid lip. This LED notifies of the pairing mode and the battery levels by changing colours. The Buds need to be charged via a Type C port placed on the backside of the case.

Performance

Starting with the pairing mode, the process is simple, and the earphones power on as soon as they are taken out of the case. In addition, these have quick pair functionality, and Oppo smartphone users get a pop-up on their smartphones with the single tap pairing button. For others, download the HeyMelody app from the Google Play Store or Apple App store and proceed with the pairing process.

These come with an 8mm dynamic driver on each side, and we found the sound signature very similar to that of the Enco W11. They have a rich sound with those crisps Bass Boost HD drivers. There are basic AAC and SBC protocols available, and we still miss on the likes of aptX, LDAC, or LHDC. The sound stage is balanced, with a slight amount of focus on the bass.

You can set up your own customized touch controls on your device for complete, natural control

over your audio experience. The standard controls include a single tap on the buds to play/pause the music, double-tap to switch the track, triple-tap to activate/deactivate Game mode, and tap & hold to adjust the volume. The buds also have an IP54 rating so that they can withstand a drizzle.

The bass is not overpowering, nor it is thumping. There is good instrument separation, and people with particular taste in music will like these. The touch-sensitive areas are sized well, and the touch commands work as intended. There is no ANC present, obviously, but the ENC works well thanks to the dual mics present on the buds, resulting in excellent call quality. For gamers, Oppo has implemented a low-latency mode aptly named Game Mode, which brings down the latency to 80ms, helpful in certain titles.

Battery

Compared to the W11s, we get a slightly bigger battery on the Enco Buds while the weight has been slashed by 0.4g on the buds. With volume levels set at 60%, the buds lasted us a little over 5 hours on a single charge and about 18 hours with the case. Both the buds and the case took less than 2 hours for a full top-up.