Oppo Enco Buds TWS with 24-hrs battery life launched in India for Rs. 1,999

Oppo has launched its new Enco Buds true wireless stereo earphones in India, which at Rs. 1,999 comes across as a decent option in the entry-level earphones segment in the country. The earphones with their 8 mm dynamic driver deliver concert-like bass output. It supports Bluetooth v5.2 and has a battery life of 24 hours with the charging case.

Oppo Enco Buds specs, features

The Enco Buds TWS from the Chinese manufacturer is all about a superior listening pleasure thanks to the 8mm dynamic drivers they come with. Oppo said these aids in delivering a concert-like bass experience. The earbuds have a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz besides supporting Bluetooth codecs AAC and SBC.

A highlight of the Enco Buds earphones is its low-latency Game Mode that can be invoked by a triple tap and is capable of delivering 80ms of latency when activated. There is an AI-powered active noise cancellation feature too to allow only the noise that matters to reach your ears. The earbuds otherwise rely on Bluetooth v5.2 to connect to the smartphone. It has a maximum effective range of 10 meters and supports fast pair as well.

The TWS earphones come with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. It also supports the Open-Up Auto Connection feature as well which means the earbuds can pair up with a compatible Oppo smartphone the moment the earphone charging case lid is released. The earphones also come with touch controls that allow for convenient functions such as pausing media playback, volume control, or selecting songs. The controls are also user-customizable via the HeyMelody companion app available for Android smartphones.

The Enco Buds charging case comes with a 400 mAh battery which allows the earphones a total playback time of 24 hours. Each of the earphones otherwise comes with a 40 mAh battery which has the capacity to sustain life for 6 hours. The charging case comes with a USB-C port which enables it to recharge within 90 mins. Each of the earphones weighs just 4 grams while the entire thing together with the charging case weighs 45 grams.

Oppo Enco Buds price and availability

As already stated, the Oppo Enco Buds has a price of Rs. 1,999 though it is now on sale for an introductory price of Rs. 1,799 exclusively via Flipkart. It goes on sale from September 14 while the special discounted price will remain valid for three days. The earphones are available in a single color option of white.