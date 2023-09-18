OnePlus reveals the first look of the new tablet OnePlus Go

OnePlus, the global technology brand, has further diversified its tablet line-up with the announcement of the OnePlus Pad Go which is all set to launch exclusively in India on 6th October 2023. This strategic addition underscores our steadfast dedication to innovation, exemplifying our enduring commitment to ‘Never Settle’ . The tablet extends the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience to the masses and will make the big-screen entertainment all the more immersive and affordable.

Earlier this year, the #Cloud11 launch event marked a new milestone for the brand as OnePlus successfully forayed into the tablet segment in India, with the announcement of the flagship OnePlus Pad. The Tablet received an overwhelming response from consumers and was the most pre-booked tablet on Flipkart and Amazon India. In response to a discerned market demand for an economical, entertainment-oriented tablet, we are pleased to introduce the OnePlus Pad Go, further strengthening our commitment to expand our tablet portfolio.

The OnePlus Pad Go aims to bring the OnePlus ecosystem to the larger userbase without having to compromise with the overall user experience or design. It packs in the same stunning and ergonomic design as the OnePlus Pad. This includes the curved-edge design, the distinctive green tone, and the centred-camera layout, chosen for its ability to precisely capture the user’s perspective. We have consciously retained key design elements to establish a unified visual identity throughout the Pad series.

The rear design of the OnePlus Pad Go artfully blends two distinct shades of green, complemented by a collage of textures, featuring both a bright matte metal and glossy finish. This union results in a striking visual impression, setting the ‘Twin Mint’ hue apart and introducing a refreshing aesthetic to the tablet market.

You can stay updated by clicking ‘Notify Me’ here for all official updates.