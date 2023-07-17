OnePlus unveils new OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru

OnePlus, the global technology brand, inaugurated its latest OnePlus Experience Store at the popular Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art store aims to provide consumers with an immersive space to explore and experience OnePlus products first-hand.

The all-new OnePlus Experience Store showcases OnePlus’ entire product ecosystem, which includes its premium flagship smartphones, popular Nord devices, OnePlus TVs, OnePlus monitors, hearables, among others.

Spread across 1711 Sq. feet, the new OnePlus Experience Store is located on the second floor of the popular The Forum Mall. The store is a part of the brand’s continuous effort to build an engaging and personalized experience for it community and consumers in India.

“We are thrilled to launch our new OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru, a city known for its bustling tech hub and home to one of our most vibrant communities in India,” said a Senior Spokesperson, OnePlus India. “This store launch is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences and ensuring that our innovative, premium products are readily available to consumers across India. We look forward to offering an unparalleled retail user experience to our community.”

The new store also offers a unique shopping environment for the community members to experience and buy the recently launched OnePlus 11 as well as the new OnePlus Pad, while showcasing the OnePlus’ seamless connected ecosystem experience.