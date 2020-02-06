OnePlus TV getting new update that will allow for a more holistic entertainment experience

OnePlus TV is being provided a new OTA update that its makers claim will provide for a more wholesome and complete entertainment experience for its users. Among the new features that the update brings along include integration of apps such as Spotify, JioSaavn, Voot, ShemarooMe, alt Bajaj and MX Player.

The latest update will also allow for Bluetooth connectivity via earphones so that users will listen via their favourite earphones. Then there also is the OnePlus Connect which will enable OnePlus smartphone users to share their Hotspot with OnePlus TVs. This way, OnePlus Connect will be able to support a maximum of five devices at one go.

There also is PQ optimization that too has been made part of the update. In plain terms, PQ optimization will allow for streamlining of PC mode options, turn off MEMC in Dolby mode besides adding enhanced colour gamut conversion as well. On the whole, this is aimed at enhancing the visual experience with the OnePlus TV.

With Local Player that also happens to be part of the update, there is going to be both embedded and external subtitles while playing local videos. Similarly, OnePlus TV users will also be able to turn their TVs on or off with the Prime Video button on their remote units.

The update will come pre-installed for new buyers of the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro smart TVs while current buyers will be getting the update over the air.

It has just been a few months that the Chinese manufacturer had launched its OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro smart TVs in India. With the new update, the company reaffirmed its commitment to the ‘Never Settle’ principle that has been its driving force with their smartphone venture started six years back.

The company said their never ending quest for excellence applies to their smart TVs as well, along with all devices they come up in future as part of their connected home efforts.