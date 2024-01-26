OnePlus 12 and Pixel 8 Pro: A Detailed Head-to-Head Comparison

The smartphone market of 2024 has been buzzing with the release of the OnePlus 12 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. These two flagship models have created a stir, each boasting impressive features and advanced technology. Choosing between them isn’t easy, but a detailed comparison sheds light on their strengths and weaknesses.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display, whereas Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display.

OnePlus 12 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while Pixel 8 Pro uses Google Tensor G3.

Both smartphones have a triple rear camera setup, but with different configurations and capabilities.

OnePlus 12 leads in battery capacity and charging speeds compared to Pixel 8 Pro.

Design aesthetics differ notably between the two, with OnePlus 12 offering unique color options and build.

Design and Display

The OnePlus 12 and Pixel 8 Pro offer distinct design aesthetics. The OnePlus 12’s design is reminiscent of its predecessor but comes in Black or Green. The Pixel 8 Pro follows a similar design to the Pixel 7 Pro but introduces new colors like Porcelain, Obsidian, and Bay Blue. Both phones are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and support Always-on Display functionality.

In terms of display, the OnePlus 12 stands out with its 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, boasting a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The Pixel 8 Pro, however, features a slightly smaller 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 2400 nits peak brightness. Both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate, but the OnePlus 12’s higher peak brightness is a notable advantage.

Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, promising exceptional performance. The Pixel 8 Pro, powered by the Google Tensor G3, also delivers robust performance, particularly in AI-driven tasks. Both phones run on Android 14, but with different user interfaces – OxygenOS 14 for OnePlus and the stock Android experience for Pixel.

Camera Capabilities

Camera technology is a crucial factor for many users. The OnePlus 12 boasts a 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 8 Pro, known for its photographic prowess, features a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Build Quality and Ergonomics

Both the OnePlus 12 and the Pixel 8 Pro are built with premium materials. The OnePlus 12’s sleek design features an aluminum frame and glass back, giving it a luxurious feel. It’s available in distinctive color options like Silky Black and Flowy Emerald, the latter offering a unique marbled, wavy pattern. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, maintains Google’s signature design with a round edge and metal finish, available in colors like Porcelain, Obsidian, and Bay Blue.

Battery and Charging

Battery performance is another area where these phones differ. The OnePlus 12 has a 4500mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The Pixel 8 Pro’s battery capacity is slightly larger at 4574mAh, but its charging speeds are lower compared to OnePlus.

The choice between the OnePlus 12 and Pixel 8 Pro largely depends on individual preferences. If camera quality and software updates are priorities, the Pixel 8 Pro stands out. For those prioritizing display brightness and fast charging, the OnePlus 12 is a compelling choice. Both models offer a blend of advanced features and user experience, making them top contenders in the 2024 smartphone market.