One UI 6.1 Leak: Generative AI to Power Next Galaxy S24 Update

A massive leak has surfaced, revealing details about Samsung’s upcoming One UI 6.1 update, which is expected to bring a wave of Generative AI features to Galaxy S24 devices and potentially other Galaxy models. The leak, shared by renowned tipster Benit Bruhner Pro on X, offers a glimpse into the innovative capabilities Samsung is bringing to its software experience.

Key Highlights:

AI-generated wallpapers based on user input

Relocation and expansion of objects in images

Live translation during phone calls

Weather effects on lock screen

Enhanced photo editing tools with AI assistance

Expected release alongside Galaxy S24 series in January 2024

One of the most exciting features is the AI-powered wallpaper generator. Similar to the Pixel 8’s “Inspire Me” option, this feature allows users to create personalized wallpapers based on their preferences. By providing input such as desired objects or themes, the AI will generate a unique and aesthetically pleasing wallpaper.

Another impressive addition is the ability to relocate and expand objects in images. This feature empowers users to move objects within a photo or seamlessly expand the image beyond its original borders, filling in the empty space with AI-generated details. This opens up a world of possibilities for creative photo editing and manipulation.

Further enhancing communication, One UI 6.1 will reportedly include live translation during phone calls. This feature removes language barriers by automatically translating conversations in real-time, allowing users to seamlessly communicate with anyone, regardless of their native language.

The update also brings weather effects to the lock screen, adding a dynamic element that reflects the current weather conditions. This feature, coupled with the AI-generated wallpapers, creates a truly immersive and personalized lock screen experience.

Samsung isn’t stopping there. One UI 6.1 also boasts enhanced photo editing tools, powered by AI assistance. These tools will enable users to perform more advanced edits, such as removing unwanted objects, adjusting lighting and color, and enhancing facial features with greater precision and ease.

Expected Release and Availability:

One UI 6.1 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. It remains unclear whether the update will be available for older Galaxy devices, but considering Samsung’s commitment to software support, there’s a good chance that at least some of the new features will be made accessible to a wider range of users.

One UI 6.1 marks a significant step forward for Samsung’s software experience, leveraging the power of Generative AI to deliver innovative and user-friendly features. From personalized wallpapers and enhanced photo editing to real-time language translation and dynamic weather effects, One UI 6.1 promises to take the Galaxy S24 experience to a whole new level.