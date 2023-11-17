Google Bard Expands Reach, Making AI-Powered Conversations Accessible to More

Google Bard, the AI-powered conversational service from Google AI, is now available to a wider audience, expanding its reach to over 40 languages and 59 new countries and territories. This significant expansion marks a major milestone in Google’s efforts to democratize access to AI technology, making it more accessible to people from diverse backgrounds and cultures around the globe.

Key Highlights:

Google Bard is now available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages.

Access to Bard has been extended to 59 new countries and territories, including Brazil and the 27 European Economic Area (EEA) countries.

New features like adding images in prompts, listening to responses out loud, and adjusting response length are now available.

Prior to this expansion, Bard was only available in English and a limited number of countries. However, with this latest update, Bard can now communicate in a variety of languages, including nine Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. This expansion will significantly enhance Bard’s ability to serve a broader range of users, particularly in regions where English is not the primary language.

In addition to expanding its language support, Google has also made Bard accessible to users in 59 new countries and territories, including Brazil and the 27 European Economic Area (EEA) countries.** This expansion will provide millions of new users with the opportunity to experience Bard‘s capabilities and engage in meaningful conversations with the AI assistant.

Alongside the expansion of languages and countries, Bard is also introducing several new features to enhance its user experience. These new features include the ability to add images in prompts, listen to Bard’s responses out loud, and adjust the length of Bard’s responses. These features will provide users with greater control over their interactions with Bard and make the AI assistant even more versatile.

Google’s decision to expand Bard’s reach is a testament to the company’s commitment to making AI technology accessible to everyone. By providing Bard in multiple languages and making it available in more countries, Google is breaking down barriers and empowering people around the world to harness the power of AI for communication, learning, and creativity.

Google Bard’s expansion marks a significant step forward in the democratization of AI technology. By making Bard more accessible to people from diverse backgrounds and cultures, Google is fostering a more inclusive and equitable AI landscape. As Bard continues to evolve, it has the potential to transform the way we communicate, learn, and interact with the world around us.