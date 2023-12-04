Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leak Hints at Super-Thin Display Bezels

A recent leak has suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature super-thin display bezels. The leak, which comes from the Twitter user @roderSuper, claims that the bezels on the S24 Ultra will be half the size of the bezels on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The leak also suggests that the top and bottom bezels on the S24 Ultra will be the same size as the left and right bezels.

Key Highlights

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature super-thin display bezels

Bezels to be half the size of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Top and bottom bezels to be the same size as the left and right bezels

Leak also suggests a 0.3-0.4mm curve on the bezels

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Feature Super-Thin Display Bezels

This is a significant change from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which featured curved bezels. The curved bezels on the S23 Ultra were a divisive design choice, with some users finding them to be uncomfortable to hold and others appreciating the aesthetics.

The leak also suggests that the S24 Ultra will have a 0.3-0.4mm curve on the bezels. This means that the bezels will still have a slight curve, but it will be much less noticeable than the curve on the S23 Ultra.

Additional Information on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Bezels

In addition to the information provided in the previous article, here are some additional details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display bezels:

The bezels on the S24 Ultra will be made of a new material that is more durable and scratch-resistant than the material used on previous Samsung Galaxy phones.

The bezels on the S24 Ultra will be slightly thinner than the bezels on the iPhone 14 Pro.

The thinner bezels on the S24 Ultra will allow Samsung to fit a larger display into the same-sized phone. The display on the S24 Ultra is expected to be 6.8 inches, which is slightly larger than the 6.7-inch display on the S23 Ultra.

The thinner bezels on the S24 Ultra will also make the phone lighter and more comfortable to hold. The S24 Ultra is expected to weigh approximately 228 grams, which is slightly lighter than the 229-gram S23 Ultra.

What This Means for Users

The thinner bezels on the S24 Ultra will make the phone look more modern and sleek. They will also make the phone easier to hold and use. Additionally, the thinner bezels will allow Samsung to fit a larger display into the same-sized phone.

The 0.3-0.4mm curve on the bezels is a good compromise between the completely flat bezels that some users were hoping for and the curved bezels that Samsung has been using in recent years. The curve will still provide some of the benefits of curved bezels, such as a more immersive viewing experience, while also being less noticeable and uncomfortable to hold.

Overall, the leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be a significant upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of its display bezels.