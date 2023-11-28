Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Receives NBTC Certification, Edging Closer to Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the next-generation flagship smartphone from Samsung, has received NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) certification in Thailand, indicating that its launch is imminent. The device, bearing the model number SM-S928B/DS, is expected to feature a 6.8-inch display with an almost flat surface and up to 2,500 nits peak brightness. It is also rumored to come in a variant that has a titanium frame.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is also rumored to feature a quad-camera system on the back, consisting of a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera is expected to be a 40-megapixel sensor.

Key Specifications and Design

Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to pack a powerful punch, featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This cutting-edge chipset promises to deliver exceptional performance, ensuring seamless multitasking and lag-free gaming experiences. Additionally, the device is rumored to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing apps, media files, and personal data.

On the visual front, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to sport a captivating 6.8-inch display with an almost flat surface. This expansive screen is rumored to boast an impressive peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits, ensuring exceptional visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. Moreover, the device is also rumored to feature a titanium frame, adding a touch of elegance and durability to its design.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: A Closer Look

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to run on Android 14 with Samsung‘s One UI 5.1 on top. It is expected to be available in a variety of colors, including black, white, green, and purple.

Launch and Availability

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be launched in early 2024. The exact pricing and availability details for the device are not yet known. Stay tuned for more information as the launch date approaches

