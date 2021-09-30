Noise is on a smartwatch launch spree and has put out countless products just in time for the festive season. However, we did review a couple of decent options from the brand in the past few weeks and now have a newer model for review.

This time it’s the NoiseFit Core smartwatch, a similar product to the NoiseFit Active, which we reviewed a while back minus some features. The USP for this watch is its round dial, premium-looking alloy build, and lower price tag. Being offered currently at a price tag of INR 3,499, the NoiseFit Core seems decent.

So should you invest in the NoiseFit Core as your next smartwatch? Let’s find out in our full review.

Key Specifications

Display – 1.28-inch LCD

13 tracking modes

24/7 Heart rate sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

IP68 rating

Up to 7 days battery life

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

NoiseFit Core Smartwatch

Charging Cradle

User instruction manual

Design & Display

In a sea of square smartwatches and fitness bands, the NoiseFit Core instantly stands out. The watch comes with a circular dial, and the body is made in part with plastic and Zinc alloy. In addition, the smartwatch is being offered in two color choices with color-matched silicone straps.

You get a 1.28-inch TFT LCD panel here which gets pretty bright. Though the brand has put out no official brightness numbers, the eligibility in various lighting scenarios is decent. The display is covered by a 2.5D plastic layer which is to be expected in a watch at this price bracket. The watch gets a single button on the right side, used to wake the display and navigate the menu.

On flipping the watch, we get to see the HR sensor suite and the dual pogo-pins used to charge the watch. The watch uses 22mm watch straps, which happen to be the generic ones that are supplied within the package and are decent for the most part. But since the watch uses standard-sized watch bands, you could essentially swap these out for a different pair.

Software & Performance

The NosieFit Core runs on a custom real-time OS (RTOS) by Noise. This is essentially a stripped-down version of a standard OS, designed for low-powered devices and seen on other Noise smartwatches. As a result, we get a neatly laid out menu with up to 13 sports modes from running to other heavy workouts.

Setting up the watch is easy; download the NoiseFit app from the PlayStore/AppStore and follow the steps to pair up the smartwatch. There is a new complementary app specially designed for NoiseFit Core as well called the NoiseFit Apex. This new app is dedicated to this model and tracks all the relevant metrics ranging from HR monitoring to sleep tracking and sport modes. The app gets you to access historical data, which can be exported to the Google Fit app for a much better analysis. There is a 24/7 heart rate monitor, which is standard these days, moving on to the performance.

The NosieFit Core is missing the Blood Oxygen Sensor (SpO2), increasingly common on smartwatches and fitness bands. Interestingly, Noise is using both the smartwatch and fitness band naming scheme for this NoiseFit Core model.

During our tests, we found the sleep and heart rate tracking results reasonably accurate. The watch registered the rest quite well and even detected irregular sleep patterns with ease. The battery life on RTOS-powered smartwatches has always been excellent, and the NoiseFit Active follows the same trend. The brand advertises up to 7 days of continuous use with the 285mAh battery. With every possible feature turned on in our tests, the smartwatch dropped to 20% within just five days of use. It took us a little over 110 minutes to top up the watch using the supplied magnetic charger.