The smartwatch segment lately has been seeing some tough competition. A segment that once had only a handful of offerings now has some homegrown players as well. One such brand that we have been extensively covered here is Noise.

We have reviewed not just smartwatches but audio products from the brand as well. Today we bring to you yet another smartwatch, the Noise ColorFit Ultra which we have been using for a while. The watch comes in at a price tag of INR 4,499 and offers some of the best specs in its class.

Should you consider the Noise ColorFit Ultra as your next smartwatch, let’s find out in our full review.

Key Specifications

Display – 1.75-inch LCD

60 tracking modes

Blood Oxygen monitoring

24/7 Heart rate sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 10 days battery life

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Noise ColorFit Ultra Smartwatch

Charging Cradle

User instruction manual

Design & Display

The Noise ColorFit Ultra as the name suggests is quite an Ultra product from the brand. The watch shell sports a squaricle Apple Watch design and is carved out of an alloy. This alloy gives heft to the watch and helps it stand out in a sea of options. The build is solid has that cold metal feel and look good on the wrist.

Since the ColorFit Ultra gets a massive 1.75-inch LCD display, this watch is not aimed at people with smaller wrists. The panel quality is decent is here and the screen is legible outdoors. While we would have liked an AMOLED panel here, realistically it won’t be possible to deliver at this price point. That being said, the colors on the watch look good and the text is crisp.

The watch gets a 2.5D cover plastic on the display that helps in elevating the overall experience. There is a single button on the right side that is used to wake up or shut down the watch. Quick-release straps are standard these days and the ColorFit Ultra gets 22mm sized silicon ones out of the box. They are not that bad but can cause skin irritation on people with sensitive skin. On flipping the watch, we get to see the heart rate sensor suite along with a dual-pin charging slot.

Software & Performance

The watch is powered by the Realtime OS (RTOS) which is essentially a stripped-down version of a standard OS, designed for low-powered devices. We get access to 60 workout modes which is the highest we have seen on a Noise smartwatch to date. These include all the basic ones like running to other heavy workouts.

The setup and pairing process is quite easy. Just download the NoiseFit app from the PlayStore/AppStore and follow the steps to pair up the phone with the smartwatch. Once paired, you get access to the menus wherein there is an option to share your fitness stats and regime with your friends. The app gets all the important data sorted and stored neatly. We have the option to access the historical data, which can be exported to the Google Fit app for a much better analysis.

Coming to the performance aspect of this smartwatch, you get 24/7 heart rate monitoring which is standard these days. Along with this, there is a suite of sensor including the HR sensor which measure the Blood Oxygen level (SpO2) and an accelerometer. The only thing missing is the GPS which we hope Noise brings on a smartwatch under INR 5k. Since the watch gets a 5ATM, it can withstand occasional splashes which is an added advantage.

During our tests we found the sensor suite to be quite accurate. From sleep tracking to heart rate monitoring to SpO2 reading all these matched to dedicated medical Equipements used to get these measurements in a medical setup. The watch packs a 300mAh which might look small on paper but works well in real-life use. In our tests with every possible feature turned on, the smartwatch lasted close to a week with about 20% juice still left. Judging by our results, it is possible that the claims made by the brand of 10-days use to hold true here.

It took us around 90 minutes to charge the watch completely with less than 10% juice left using the supplied magnetic charger.

Verdict – Should you buy it?

If you are in the market looking for a squaricle smartwatch under INR 5,000 with a solid build and large display, the Noise ColorFir Ultra is tailor-made for you. The watch does justice to the basic functionalities and adds more to the list. The HR sensor suite is quite accurate and the options like the Menstrual cycle tracker will be appreciated by a wider userbase.

That being said, we found the watch a bit large for our use and the vibration motor a little finicky. The possible competitors for this watch are the Amazfit Bip U lineup and the Realme Watch S and Watch 2 Pro.