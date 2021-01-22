The Indian connected lifestyle brand Noise announced the launch of its new Truly Wireless System earbuds named Elan. The earbuds are also a significant development for Noise in that the Elan happens to be the first from the company to have Environmental Noise Cancelling feature, which means the earbuds are designed to cancel out environmental noise to allow for a superior listening experience.

The ENC bit apart, the Noise Elan also boasts of dual-mic in each of the earbuds. This coupled with the 6 mm Titanium speaker driver with ENC tech ensures you have the highest quality sound output at all times. The earbuds offer a transparency mode as well that acts to keep the user tuned to all that is happening around them while amplifying the ambient sound.

Battery life is a respectable 8-hours on a single charge while offering 36 hours worth of total playtime. The earbuds connect to the base device via Bluetooth 5.2 which provides for a secure connection on the one hand while also being extremely frugal on battery life. The earbuds also come with a charging case and replenish its charge via a USB Type-C port. There is an LED light indicator too that will glow when charging is in progress.

The Noise Elan is available in a shade of Shadow Grey colour scheme and is currently on sale at a special price of Rs. 3,499. However, the price will rise to Rs. 3,999 after the introductory price offer comes to an end. The earbuds can be purchased via the company’s official website though it is also available during the Amazon Great Republic Days Sale 2021 as well.