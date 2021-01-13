Oppo had earlier announced it will be launching its newest 5G smartphone, the Reno5 Pro 5G on January 18. Now the company has confirmed it will also launch its Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones at the same event.

According to what Oppo stated, the new Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones will offer a breakthrough listening experience that has been achieved thanks to the acoustic design that the earphone incorporates as well as the advanced software that it is based on. Couple to those the Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling feature and you have a truly immersive listening experience that is unlike any other.

One of the biggest advantages of the upcoming Oppo earphone is that it offers several modes that will allow users to specifically set the amount of noise reduction that they’d like to implement. Towards that, there are four pre-set modes – Max Noise Cancellation, Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Noise Cancellation Off – that the user can select for the most optimum listening experience depending on the level of noise present in the environment they are in.

The earphones boast of Oppo’s DBEE 3.0 Sound System and LHDC (low latency and high-definition audio codec) wireless transmission. The DBEE 3.0 Acoustic System is the latest dynamic enhancement engine from the Chinese firm that relies on a coaxial dual-driver that is usually confined to only high-end audio devices.

Among the other highlights of the Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones is it’s 6 mm front superconducting magnetic plane diaphragm unit paired with an 11 mm three-layer composite moving coil. This leads to a stronger audio density and gives well-rounded audio with natural depth.’ The earphones have low-latency, to the tune of about 47ms along with an advanced feed-forward and feedback hybrid dual microphone.

The earphones are the result of joint collaboration between Oppo and Danish HiFi brand, Dynaudio. The company is expecting to see the new Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones have the same sort of market response that its Enco Free, Enco W51, and Enco W11 earphones received when launched last year.