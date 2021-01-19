Belkin has introduced its new Soundform Freedom true wireless earbuds and the Boostcharge Pro 2-in-1 wireless charger stand with MagSafe, each promising to be an innovative new addition to the segment they are operating in.

Soundform Freedom true wireless earbuds

The new Soundform Freedom TWS comes with a custom-built driver, which together with environmental noise cancellation feature it comes with promises a truly outstanding listening experience. The sound output comprises of powerful bass while the overall sound output is crystal clear.

The Qualcomm QCC3046 Bluetooth SoC onboard together with the Belkin clear call technology ensures call quality of the highest order, with almost zero intrusion of any background noise. Run time is also good given that the earbuds can support 8-hours of non-stop playtime and supports Qi wireless charging. Just 15-mins of charging will allow for two hours of playback time.

Another cool feature of the Freedom TWS earbuds is that it comes with integrated finding capabilities via the Apple Find My network feature. This way, you can easily locate your earbuds just in case you misplace the same, which is quite probable given its diminutive size.

Among the other features of the Freedom TWS is its IPX5 rating for water and splash resistance. Hereafter, the TWS also comes with small, medium, and large ear tips so that you have the most comfortable and snug fit depending on your ear type.

The Soundform Freedom true wireless earbuds will be available starting March or April 2021 via the official Belkin site as well as other retailers around the world.

Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless charger stand with MagSafe

The wireless charging stand takes the complexity out of the charging process. Integrated with powerful MagSafe-ready magnets, all that you need to do is to place your iPhone 12 device on the stand for it to be charged. Also, the iPhone 12 can be placed in both portrait and landscape mode and the device will pick up charge unhindered.

There is going to be 15W of max. charging output while the attached charging pad will be able to supply juice to the AirPods Pro or the AirPods. The build is also of the highest quality so that you will actually like to flaunt the charger stand.

The Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 wireless charger stand with MagSafe is priced at $99.95 and is going to be available starting March or April 2021.