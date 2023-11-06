Nintendo Unveils Exclusive Switch OLED Bundle for Black Friday

Nintendo has announced a brand new Switch OLED bundle that will be available just in time for Black Friday. The bundle includes the Switch OLED console, a copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Key Highlights:

This is the first time that the Switch OLED has been included in a Black Friday bundle, and it is sure to be a popular item among gamers. The Switch OLED is the latest model of the Switch console, and it features a number of improvements over the original model, including a larger, brighter OLED screen, a wider kickstand, and 64GB of internal storage.

The Switch OLED has been a popular console since its release in 2021, and this new bundle is sure to make it even more appealing to gamers. The larger, brighter OLED screen is a major upgrade over the original Switch’s LCD screen, and the wider kickstand makes it easier to use the console in tabletop mode. The 64GB of internal storage is also a welcome addition, as it gives gamers more space to store their games and saves.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a must-have for any Switch owner, and it is sure to be a popular choice for gamers who are new to the Switch family. The game features a massive roster of characters, a variety of game modes, and plenty of replayability.

The bundle will be available at select retailers and My Nintendo Store from November 19. The retail price for the bundle is $359.99.

Nintendo’s new Switch OLED bundle is a great deal for gamers who are looking to upgrade their console or who are new to the Switch family. The bundle includes everything you need to get started with the Switch, and it is sure to be a popular item this holiday season.