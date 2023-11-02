Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase Reveals New Characters, Biomes, an Expansion Pass, and More!

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming year, as the game’s Showcase event revealed a new expansion pass, three new biomes, and new characters coming to the game in 2023 and 2024.

The new expansion pass, titled “A Rift in Time,” will take players to a new world called Eternity Isle, featuring three distinct biomes: Ancient’s Landing, Glittering Dunes, and the Wild Tangle. Players will embark on a new main story involving Jafar from Disney’s Aladdin and the very fabric of time itself! The expansion will be released in three acts, with Act One launching in December 2023 and Acts Two and Three following in 2024.

In addition to the new expansion, Gameloft also revealed a number of new characters coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in 2023 and 2024. These include EVE from Wall-E, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, Rapunzel from Tangled, and Daisy Duck. Sulley and Mike from Monsters Inc. will also be coming to the game early in 2024, along with a new Monsters Inc.-themed realm.

Another big announcement from the Showcase was the addition of multiplayer mode, which is coming to the game in 2024. Multiplayer mode will allow players to visit each other’s valleys and hang out together.

Finally, Gameloft announced that Disney Dreamlight Valley is coming to Apple Arcade on December 5, with crossplay support for the Xbox, Switch, and PC versions.

Overall, the Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase was a very exciting event for fans of the game. With a new expansion, new characters, and new features on the horizon, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

