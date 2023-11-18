Nintendo Switch Online Users Rejoice at New Classic Mario Free Download

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are in for a treat, as they can now download and play Super Mario RPG for free. This classic Super Mario RPG title was originally released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, and it has been praised for its innovative gameplay, charming characters, and memorable story.

Super Mario RPG is a unique blend of traditional role-playing game elements and platforming action. Players control Mario as he explores the Mushroom Kingdom and battles enemies in turn-based combat. The game also features a variety of sidequests and minigames, ensuring that there is always something new to discover.

Additional Details

Super Mario RPG is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, and Japanese.

The game supports up to two players.

Super Mario RPG is a cloud save compatible game.

Super Mario RPG was critically acclaimed upon its release, with critics praising its innovative gameplay, charming characters, and memorable story. The game holds an average score of 94% on Metacritic.

The free download of Super Mario RPG is available until November 23, 2023. To download the game, simply open the Nintendo Switch Online app and select the “Super Mario RPG” icon. Once the download is complete, you can launch the game and start playing immediately.

Super Mario RPG is considered to be one of the best Super Mario games ever made, and it has had a lasting impact on the series. The game’s unique blend of role-playing game elements and platforming action has been influential on later Super Mario titles, such as Paper Mario and Super Mario Bros. RPG.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of classic Super Mario titles on the service, and the addition of Super Mario RPG is sure to please many fans. The game is a beloved classic that has stood the test of time, and it is sure to provide hours of enjoyment for players of all ages.

Overall, the new Classic Mario free download for Nintendo Switch Online users is a great opportunity to experience one of the most beloved Super Mario games ever made.