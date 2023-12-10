Nintendo Switch Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

With the holiday season approaching, Nintendo has unveiled some enticing deals on its popular Switch consoles. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just looking to jump into the world of Nintendo, there’s a deal here that’s perfect for you.

Key Highlights:

Bundles galore: Nintendo is offering bundles with popular titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, saving you money on both the console and the game.

OLED or original: Choose the Switch model that best suits your needs, with deals available on both the classic Switch and the newer OLED model.

Online access included: Most bundles come with a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, giving you access to online multiplayer gaming, cloud saves, and exclusive offers.

Limited time offers: These deals are only available for a limited time, so don’t miss out!

Bundles for Every Gamer:

One of the most appealing aspects of these deals is the inclusion of popular games in bundles. The original Switch console comes bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a beloved racing game for all ages. This bundle saves you around $55 compared to buying the console and game separately.

If you’re looking for the latest and greatest, the OLED Switch model comes bundled with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the ultimate fighting game featuring a massive roster of characters. This bundle also includes a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, which is a great value for anyone looking to play online with friends.

Choose Your Switch:

Whether you prefer the classic Switch or the newer OLED model, there’s a deal available for you. The OLED model boasts a vibrant OLED screen, a wider kickstand, and improved audio, making it the perfect choice for those who want the best possible Switch experience. However, the original Switch remains a fantastic option for those on a budget or who simply prefer the classic design.

Additional Savings:

In addition to the bundled games and online membership, some retailers are offering additional discounts on Switch consoles and accessories. This means you can save even more money if you shop around.

Limited Time Offers:

These deals are only available for a limited time, so don’t miss out! If you’ve been thinking about getting a Nintendo Switch, now is the perfect time to take the plunge.

With great deals on both the original Switch and the OLED model, as well as bundles that include popular games and online access, there’s a reason why these Nintendo Switch offers are too good to believe. Don’t miss out on this chance to get your hands on one of the most popular gaming consoles on the market at a discounted price.