Google’s New Weather App Now Available on Play Store!

Google has finally released its new Weather app to the Play Store. The app was previously only available to Pixel phones running the Android 13 beta, but it is now available to all Pixel phones running the December 2023 Feature Drop.

Key Highlights:

The new Weather app offers a number of features that are not available in the old Weather app, including:

A more modern and Material You design

More detailed weather information, including hourly forecasts, UV index, and wind speed

A radar map

Severe weather alerts

The new Weather app is a welcome addition to the Play Store, and it is sure to be popular with Pixel phone owners. However, it is important to note that the app is currently only available to Pixel phones. There is no word on when or if the app will be released to other Android devices.

Enhanced Visual Appeal:

One of the most noticeable changes is the app’s sleek and modern design, heavily influenced by Google’s Material You design language. The app seamlessly blends with your overall phone’s aesthetic, offering a visually pleasing and intuitive user experience.

Stay Ahead of the Weather with Severe Alerts:

The new Weather app further enhances your preparedness with timely severe weather alerts. Receive notifications about potential storms, floods, and other extreme weather events, allowing you to take necessary precautions and stay safe.

Exclusivity for Now:

While the new app is currently limited to Pixel phones running the December 2023 Feature Drop, it’s a significant step forward for Google’s weather app experience. The app’s fresh design, comprehensive data, and valuable features offer Pixel users a powerful and convenient tool for staying informed about the weather.

Limited Availability:

It’s important to note that the new Weather app is currently not available for other Android devices. While Google hasn’t provided any concrete information about a wider release, Pixel users can enjoy the app’s benefits and stay ahead of the weather curve.

Download and Discover:

If you’re a Pixel user with the December 2023 Feature Drop, head over to the Play Store and download the new Weather app. Experience the enhanced design, comprehensive information, and valuable features that make it the ultimate weather companion for Pixel phones.

Here are some additional details about the new Weather app:

The app is available in English, French, German, Spanish, and Italian.

The app requires Android 13 or later.

The app is free to download and use.

