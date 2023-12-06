Apple Seeds macOS Sonoma 14.2 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate (RC) version of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple seeded the fourth beta of macOS Sonoma 14.2.

Improved AutoFill for PDFs

Contact Key Verification for Messages

Sticker tapback option

New Weather widgets

Bug fixes and performance improvements

The release candidate is typically the final version of the software before it is released to the public. This means that the macOS Sonoma 14.2 update is likely to be released to all users in the near future.

macOS Sonoma 14.2 includes a number of new features and improvements, including:

Enhanced AutoFill for PDFs: Makes it easier to fill out forms in PDFs using information from Safari AutoFill.

Contact Key Verification for Messages: Allows users to verify the identities of other users in Messages using their contact keys.

Sticker tapback option: Adds a new way to react to messages with stickers.

New Weather widgets: Adds new widgets to the Notification Center that provide information about the weather.

Bug fixes and performance improvements: Addresses a number of bugs and improves the performance of macOS.

Registered developers can install the macOS Sonoma 14.2 release candidate through the Software Update section of the System Preferences app.

While no specific date has been announced, the release of macOS Sonoma 14.2 to the public is expected soon. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Registered developers can access the macOS Sonoma 14.2 RC through the familiar Software Update section within System Preferences. This provides a valuable opportunity to test the update and provide feedback before its public launch.

Apple’s release of the RC signals the imminent arrival of macOS Sonoma 14.2 for all users. Stay tuned for further updates and the official announcement of the public release date.

In addition to the new features and improvements listed above, macOS Sonoma 14.2 also includes a number of other changes, such as:

New wallpapers

Improved accessibility features

Updated emoji support

New privacy controls

