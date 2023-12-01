Cyber Monday Deals Still Available: Score Big on Nintendo Switch Bundles and Games

While Cyber Monday has officially passed, several retailers are still offering enticing deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories. Whether you’re looking to snag the latest OLED model or pick up a new game to add to your library, there’s still plenty of time to save big.

Key Highlights:

Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle: Get the console with a popular game for $350.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: This classic bundle is available for $299.

47% Off USB Adapter: Improve lag and download speeds for your Switch.

Games Up to 50% Off: Find deals on titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Accessories at Discounted Prices: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller and Hyrule Crest Console Shield are among the deals.

Top Deals on Nintendo Switch Consoles

One of the best deals available right now is the Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle. This bundle includes the console itself, a popular game of your choice (such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Splatoon 3), and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just $350. This represents a savings of $50 compared to buying the console and game separately.

For those who prefer the original Switch model, you can still find great deals on the classic console. For example, Best Buy is offering the Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $299. This is a fantastic option for anyone who wants to jump into the Switch ecosystem without breaking the bank.

Games at Discounted Prices

Cyber Monday was also a great time to find deals on Nintendo Switch games. While many of the deepest discounts have ended, there are still some noteworthy offers to be had. For example, you can currently get Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $42 (was $60) and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $43 (was $50).

Other notable game deals include:

Just Dance 2024: $30 (was $50)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $40 (was $60)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $40 (was $60)

Discounts on Accessories

Don’t forget to check out the deals on Nintendo Switch accessories. Some of the best deals include:

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller: $42 (save $18)

PowerA Hyrule Crest Console Shield: $7 (save $17)

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card: $20 (save $10)

While Cyber Monday is over, there are still plenty of great deals to be had on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories. Whether you’re looking for the latest hardware or want to expand your game library, there’s something for everyone. So be sure to check out the deals listed above and save big on your next Nintendo purchase.