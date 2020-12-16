Nokia has branched into the laptop segment in India with its new PureBook X14 that is going to be available exclusively from Flipkart. The company said the new PureBook X14 has been designed specifically with consumer’s needs and demands in mind and is aimed to cater to the increasing demand for personal computing devices witnessed during the ongoing pandemic.

Towards that, the new Nokia laptop is adequately powered thanks to the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor that the device comes fitted with. The processor has a base frequency of 1.6 GHz and which gets boosted to a max of 4.2 GHz turbo frequency.

Taking care of graphics files is the Intel UHD 620 Graphics with 1.1 GHz turbo speeds. There is support for 4K, Intel Quick Sync Video, Intel InTru 3D Technology, and Intel Clear Video HD Technology as well. Further adding to the performance quotient is the 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of NVMe SSD storage that the laptop features.

A 14-inch Full HD LED panel makes up the display area that enhances the laptop’s sleek appeal thanks to the ultra-slim 4.8 mm bezels along the sides. This makes for an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio though the bottom bezel is quite significant. The display is also Dolby Vision compliant which, together with the 16.7 million colours and 250 nits of brightness makes for a truly brilliant viewing experience.

The laptop is also among the thinnest and lightest in its category with its 16.8 mm thickness and 1.1-kilo weight. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home Plus with the Windows Hello-certified HD IR Webcam supporting Face Unlock feature. The backlit keyboard allows for 1.4 mm key travel with adjustable brightness. The large trackpad supports multiple gesture options.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 along with two USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, and a USB type C 3.1 port. Then there is a HDMI port and a RJ45 jack, as is an audio out port and a Mic-in slot. Battery life quoted is a quite generous 8 hours and is backed by a 65 W charger.

Coming to its price, the PureBook X14 will set you back Rs. 59,990. The laptop will be up for pre-order from Flipkart starting December 18, 2020.