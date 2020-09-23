With work from home or learn from home being the new norm during the pandemic, companies have been making a beeline to launch new home computing solutions. The latest on this comes from HP that has launched a new all-in-one (AIO) series – the AIO 24 and Pavilion AIO 27, which, it said will provide for a whole new experience when it comes to learning or working from home.

HP AIO 24

The new AIO 24 is all about a slim profile while packing enough grunt to beat even the most accomplished desktop PC. The device is ideal for home use, where you need the PC to perform a variety of roles with decent performance levels on each front. For instance, with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX330 Graphics onboard, you can expect enough processing oomph for both entertainment and content creation.

Mention must also be made of the HP WideVision Full-HD IR Pop-Up Privacy Camera with a wide 88-degree field of view. HP said the camera will let even an entire family engage in a group chat with the picture quality being stunning. The camera is also quite relevant in these times when we often have to engage in group chats either with office colleagues or for students with their teachers and other study group members. The pop-up arrangement should deal with privacy concerns adequately.

HP Pavilion AIO 27

One of the biggest draws with the new AIO 27 is its bezel less display on three sides. HP is calling it a micro-edge display and does look quite smart though the bottom chin is significantly thick. Also, with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce MX, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX forming the core of the AIO, you can get along with even the most processor intensive tasks with the utmost ease. The pop-up camera is just perfect for group chats while also ensuring privacy as well.

Another huge plus with the AIO is its touchscreen interface that makes interactions with the PC easy and simple. Plus, there are a pair of 46 mm 5W B&O speakers with a wireless HP audio stream that makes the AIO a true entertainment device as well. What’s more, the base also serves as a wireless Qi charging pad that you can use to charge your smartphone while you are at work, play, or whatever.

Price

HP Pavilion AIO 27 with 15 W Intel Core i5 processor Quad-Core starts at Rs. 99,999.

HP Pavilion AIO 27 with 15 W Intel Core i3 Dual-Core has a starting price of Rs. 49,999.

HP AIO 24 with 15 W Intel Core i5 Quad-Core starts at Rs. 64,999.

Availability

The HP AIO 24 and Pavilion AIO 27 is available at all HP World stores across India as well via the company’s online retail channel.