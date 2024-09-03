New Gmail App Password Deadline Looms: 4 Weeks Left to Secure Your Account

Google's deadline for phasing out Gmail app passwords is 4 weeks away. Learn how to update your settings to avoid losing access to your email on third-party apps.

The clock is ticking. Google’s deadline for transitioning away from app passwords for Gmail is fast approaching, leaving users with a mere four weeks to take action. If you’re one of the millions still relying on this less secure method to access your Gmail account on third-party apps, it’s time to make the switch.

This change affects anyone using apps like Outlook, Apple Mail, or Thunderbird to manage their Gmail. From October 31, 2023, app passwords will no longer work, potentially locking you out of your email on these platforms unless you update your settings.

Why is Google Making this Change?

The move away from app passwords is part of Google’s ongoing commitment to enhancing account security. App passwords, while convenient, are inherently less secure than other authentication methods. They can be easily compromised if your device is lost or stolen, or if you inadvertently share them.

By encouraging users to switch to more robust methods like OAuth 2.0 or two-factor authentication, Google aims to make it significantly harder for unauthorized parties to gain access to your Gmail account.

What Happens If I Don’t Comply?

If you fail to update your settings before the deadline, you’ll likely find yourself unable to access your Gmail on any third-party apps that currently rely on app passwords. This could disrupt your workflow and cause significant inconvenience, especially if you heavily depend on these apps for managing your email.

How to Update Your Settings

The good news is that updating your settings is a relatively straightforward process. Google has provided detailed instructions on how to switch to OAuth 2.0 or set up two-factor authentication.

Step-by-Step Guide

Sign in to your Google Account. Navigate to your Google Account settings and select the “Security” tab. Locate the “App passwords” section. If you’re still using app passwords, you’ll see a list of the apps you’ve generated them for. Generate a new app password. Select the app you want to update and click on “Generate new app password.” Follow the prompts. Google will guide you through the process of setting up OAuth 2.0 or enabling two-factor authentication for that specific app. Repeat for other apps. If you use multiple apps to access your Gmail, you’ll need to repeat these steps for each one.

Additional Tips

Start early. Don't wait until the last minute to update your settings. The process may take some time, especially if you use multiple apps.

Reach out to Google support. If you encounter any difficulties, don't hesitate to contact Google's support team for assistance.

Spread the word. If you know others who use app passwords, let them know about the upcoming deadline and encourage them to take action.

The deadline for transitioning away from app passwords is rapidly approaching. If you haven’t already done so, take the time to update your settings now. It’s a small investment of time that can pay off significantly in terms of enhanced security and peace of mind.