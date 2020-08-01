Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart today announced the launch of its new Flipkart Quick hyperlocal service. As the name implies, this refers to the e-commerce giant’s latest service that promises to deliver a wide range of products within just 90-mins.

Besides, buyers will also have the option to book a 2-hour slot, whichever is of convenience to them. Yet another option will be to place an order any time of the day while the order will be delivered within 6 in the morning and before midnight, with delivery charges starting at Rs. 29.

Flipkart said they will be concentrating on about 2000 handpicked products to be delivered as per Flipkart Quick scheme. Those include Grocery, Fresh, Dairy, Meat, Mobiles, Electronic Accessories, Stationery Items and Home Accessories.

The service will initially be launched in Bangalore before it is unveiled in at least half a dozen cities within the next few months. Within Bangalore, the service is going to be available in some select locations such as Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram and Indiranagar.

The e-tailer also revealed they will be leveraging on its technological prowess as well as its supply chain infrastructure to power its Flipkart Quick service. Also, instead of using pin codes for reference to deliver products, Flipkart said they will be adopting the latitude and longitude model for the hyperlocal service. This, they said, will allow for more precise and accurate location mapping leading quicker delivery times.