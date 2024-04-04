New Apple iPad Models Spotted in Regulatory Database, May Launch Hinted

New iPad models appear in filings, hinting at a May launch. Anticipation builds for potential iPad Pro and iPad Air updates with OLED displays.

Two new iPad model identifiers have surfaced in regulatory filings, fueling rumors of an imminent May launch for fresh Apple tablets. The model numbers, A2836 and A2837, appeared in the Indian Bureau of Standards (BIS) database and do not align with any existing iPad devices. This discovery has generated significant excitement within the tech community, as Apple hasn’t released a new iPad model in over a year and a half.

While the BIS listings don’t reveal specifics about the upcoming iPads, reliable sources suggest they could be the highly anticipated refreshed models of the iPad Pro and potentially the iPad Air. Industry insiders, including Bloomberg, have previously reported on Apple’s plans for new iPad models with significant upgrades debuting in May.

The most notable expected update is the integration of OLED displays in the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models. This switch from mini-LED would deliver enhanced brightness, superior contrast, and deeper blacks. Additionally, the iPad Pro is speculated to receive a subtle design refresh, resulting in thinner bezels and a sleeker aesthetic. These models are also anticipated to house the powerful M3 chip, offering a boost in performance.

The potential arrival of new iPads is exciting for consumers and industry watchers alike. Apple’s tablets remain market leaders, and these updates are likely to push the boundaries of tablet performance and design. While there’s no official confirmation from Apple yet, the appearance in the BIS regulatory database is a strong sign that a launch may be imminent. It’s worth noting that regulatory filings typically surface shortly before a product’s official release.

Apple fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the potential launch. These new iPads could bring major improvements. If the rumors prove accurate, May could be a big month for iPad lovers.

The most notable expected update is the integration of OLED displays in the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models. This switch from mini-LED would deliver enhanced brightness, superior contrast, and deeper blacks. Additionally, the iPad Pro is speculated to receive a subtle design refresh, resulting in thinner bezels and a sleeker aesthetic. These models are also anticipated to house the powerful M3 chip, offering a boost in performance.

Apple fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the potential launch. These new iPads could bring major improvements. If the rumors prove accurate, May could be a big month for iPad lovers.