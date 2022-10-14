Best gifting options for gadget lovers

The festival of lights is knocking at our doors and we have never been more excited to welcome it with open arms. For most of us, when it comes to gifting, the choices are endless. While we think of all gifting options, gadgets are always among the top choices, making it a great idea for you to know what is special to your friends and family when it comes to gadgets. While some gadgets are expensive, there are also many that are not just budget-friendly but also great for long-term utility. These are our top picks for the best gifts for gadget lovers that can be purchased for gifting your loved ones this festive season.

realme Watch 3 Pro

Price – INR 4,999/-

Watches are an accessory donned by most of us and lately all the attention has been on smartwatches. The recently launched realme Watch 3 Pro is your go to gifting companion. It is a premium looking, high performance watch with segment leading trifecta of features like AMOLED display, BT Calling and rapid GPS positioning and highly accurate GPS track maps. With up to 4.52 cm (1.78) huge curved AMOLED display, has a screen-to-body ratio of up to 68.7%, a screen brightness of up to 500 nits, and a refresh rate of up to 56 frames per second for optimal performance. Moreover, this smartwatch is an ideal choice if you’re looking for communication clarity. Boasting a high-quality microphone, dual Bluetooth chip, inbuilt smart PA, and AI noise reduction algorithm, it ensures crystal-clear calling. The realme Watch 3 Pro is available at INR 4,999/- on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

realme Techlife Buds T100

Price – INR1,499/-

This festive season, gift someone a pair of wireless earphones that will last them for years to come. Indulge into rich sound tones, clear vocals and enhanced bass with realme TechLife Buds T100 as they come with a 10mm dynamic bass driver. The realme TechLife Buds T100 features AI ENC technology to eliminate background noise, which helps in listening to music without being distracted by the surroundings. Whether watching favourite shows, blazing through a playlist, or enjoying the outdoors, realme TechLife Buds T100 stay connected and comfortable all day long. The realme TechLife Buds T100 provides “Studio-Level” sound. Experience Real HD sound on the realme Link App. The realme Techlife Buds T100 is available at INR 1,499/- on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

realme Cooling Back Clip

Price – INR 999/-

Gaming is never ‘just a game’. With smartphones offering great gaming capabilities, the youth’s love for mobile gaming has increased manifold. This gaming accessory is a great gift for your young loved ones this festive season. The new realme Cooling Back Clip features dual cooling with a Semiconductor Ice chip and a 7-blade fan that pushes cold air across the entire device that lowers temperature evenly. It can reduce the temperature from 53°C down to 25°C. The back clip works with both Apple and Android devices and can be adjusted between 65 to 85mm. It weighs 51 grams and it is equipped with RGB lights at the back with kaleidoscopic effects.

The realme Cooling Back Clip is available at INR 999/- on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Mi Smart Band 6

Price – INR 2499

The gift of exercise makes the perfect present during this festive season. With its sleek and stylish design, the Mi Smart Band 6 makes it easy to track exercise while, in return, being an attractive accessory piece at the gym. Stay fit and healthy by having a check of your health with Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6. It sticks to a classic shape with an innovative large screen and rounded edges, making it comfortable to wear and look at. It comes with a 1.56″ AMOLED display of 152 x 486 pixels resolution. Set background to a picture of what is close to you or choose from our 80+ watch faces to make your day brighter. So, go ahead and purchase the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 online, right now on the Xiaomi official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Price – INR 2499/-

Gift a memorable experience this festive season with this portable speaker that allows users to play their favourite music, videos and more. Have your loved ones witness the amazing sound quality by getting the Xiaomi Mi 16 Watts Portable Bluetooth Speaker online. The 16 watts speaker setup delivers the sound of the highest quality in all directions and promises to never disappoint. It is equipped with Dual EQ modes namely Normal and Deep Bass modes.The 2600 mAh Lithium-ion battery offers 13 hours of endless entertainment. So, keep the beat going for hours. It also sports a Type-C port to make charging more convenient. The Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available at INR 2,499/- on the Xiaomi official website, Flipkart and offline stores near you.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag

Price- INR 1699

Are you looking for the perfect gift this holiday season for friends or family that keep losing their stuff and need to keep tabs on something? Gift a Galaxy SmartTag to those precious people in your life. The Bluetooth powered Galaxy SmartTag is a tracking device which can be easily attached to various objects that are easily lost with a small strap (sold separately) or by other means, such as a keychain. Objects include keys, luggage, purses or even family pets among others. The device can then be located with an app using Bluetooth LE. Retracing steps is easy. If the lost item is nearby but can’t quite find it, tap the ring button on the mobile and follow the familiar sound of your ringtone calling for you at the volume you set. So, go ahead and purchase the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag right now to gift on the Samsung official website, Amazon and offline stores near you.

Noise i1 Smart Glasses

Price- INR 6999

It is surreal to see how technology has crept into fashionwear, changing our convention of how we use them. And who doesn’t like sunglasses as a gift? Noise – which recently became India’s leading smartwatch brand launched its first eyewear. It is called the Noise i1 Smart Glasses. Give the gift of life changing experiences to your loved ones this festive season with the i1 that comes with a speaker right on the temple and a microphone. It works with both Android phones and iPhones. And, it comes with IPX4 resistance.If you are someone, looking for good-looking glasses with some add-on, the Noise i1 deserves your money. It is also a cool gadget to gift that your friends will like.The Noisei1 Smart Glasses are available at INR 6,999/- on the official website.

Google Chromecast 3

Price- INR 1899

You can never have too many Chromecasts and now is the time to give one to someone you love this festive season. The new Chromecast supports 1080p and is Google Assistant enabled. Chromecast plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and works with iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet, Mac and Windows laptop and Chromebook. It allows streaming entertainment directly from the phone and other devices to the TV directly. Use any smartphone or device to stream TV shows, movies, games and more from 800+ plus compatible apps, including Youtube, Netflix, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Gaana etc. During streaming, the connected device is free to be used for calls, messages without interrupting the TV screen. It also allows to control the playback from any part of the Wifi enabled house. No additional remote(s) required. The Google Chromecast 3 is available at INR 1,899/- on the official website, Flipkart, Amazon and offline stores near you.