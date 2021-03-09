Netgear, a familiar name when it comes to Wi-Fi solutions has a new wireless router to offer buyers in India. Named the Netgear 4-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router RAX20, the router comes with dual-band support for both 2.4GHz / 5GHz bands. Another highlight of the router is its compatibility with Wi-Fi 6 while also complying with the latest security protocol “WPA3”.

On the inside, the router is powered by a quad-core processor which Netgear said will be capable of transferring gigabits of data with the processor data load being almost nil. The max wireless speed it will be able to offer when connected to a Wi-Fi 6 network is 1.8 Gbps, which again is among the highest you can achieve.

For ports, there are going to be five gigabit ports on offer, which include four LAN ports and a single WAN port. Another positive with the router is its backward compatibility with devices that support earlier generations of Wi-Fi. What that means is devices with Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) or earlier ratings will be able to communicate with the new router. It can easily support 20 or more connections spread out in an area of around 1500 sq.ft., which makes it ideal for use in homes or even small offices.

Besides, the router also offers a USB 3.0 port for faster streaming and is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The router supports the WPA3 Wi-Fi security protocol and will come with firmware updates automatically.

Coming to price, the RAX20 router will set you back a cool Rs. 18,999. However, the company is now offering an introductory price offer where the router can be bought for just Rs. 11,699. The offer is available if purchased via the company’s online store.