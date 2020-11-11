With work-from-home being the new normal of the present times, companies too have been launching new products to make working from home a truly fulfilling endeavor. Take for instance the new E series Wi-Fi 5 router E5600 that has been launched in India by Linksys, the connected home division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) entity.

Linksys is claiming the new E5600 provides for top-notch performance while still being soft on the wallet. The router has an effective range of up to a max of 1,000 sqft while offering a max speed of 1.2 Gbps. Also, this speed applies to a max of 10 devices that the router can support simultaneously. At that speeds, you can stream media content, play games, or get into doing your office works with perfect ease.

The router also boasts of advanced security features such as Parental Control. This assumes significance for those who have kids at home. Plus, there is the Guest Access feature as well that will let you provide internet access to your guests without compromising on the security of family members.

The router otherwise is powered by an 880 MHz dual-core processor that is supported by 128 MB RAM and 128 MB flash storage. It offers 5-gigabit ethernet ports along with a WAN port and four LAN ports. For security, the routers WPA2 Personal and SPI Firewall protocol.

As already stated, the E5600 Wi-Fi 5 router has been priced at Rs. 4,999. Availability is via Amazon.in along with other sources dealing with IT products. So, if you have been looking to upgrade to a more powerful router, you know where to head to.