The pandemic is taking a toll on all of us and we’re constantly pushing to thrive. One thing that has perhaps changed is our work habits. Since the lockdown kicked in, working from home has become the new normal.

This has increased our dependence on the internet and we need a reliable Wi-Fi network, even in the remotest corner of our home. This is where a company called Goldmedal Electricals comes in. They are known for making smart home equipment and have forayed into network equipment as well with their new Wi-Fi Router + Extender combo.

Goldmedal’s Wi-Fi Router + Extender is not your average Wi-Fi router and offers a lot that kind of justifies its hefty price tag of INR 7,900. We spent a couple of days testing out the router, and here’s our full review to help you make an informed buying decision.

Key Features

Wireless Speed up to 300Mbps

WLAN Security

Internal Power Adapter

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Goldmedal electricals Wi-Fi Router + Extender

Cable

User instruction manual

Design

The design on this is fairly simple and elegant yet screams premium. The router + extender combo is sleek and is intended to be mounted on a switch plate on a wall. Hence it sits flush and doesn’t really add or subtracts anything from the décor.

It’s a premium product that surely justifies the price. The borders of the routers are made out of quality metals and have a gloss polish. We could only find the router in one shade, Grey with chrome accents which easily matches other appliances. On the face of it, you get to see status LEDs underneath which lies the power button. An ethernet port lies on the right side while a USB 2.0 port lies on the left side.

All the crucial tech is tucked away neatly behind the control panel which further goes inside the wall. Overall, we are quite impressed with the build as a whole.

Setup & Performance

While the setup can be fairly easy, we would recommend getting a technician to carry this out. Adding this as a module to Goldmedal electricals’ Smart Home panel is a piece of cake. They already have modular panels and this adds as a module on the system.

Since the system mounts on a switch plate, one thing to note is, you should have a high-end ethernet cable running around the house, something which isn’t common among Indian households. So, if you have an ethernet cable running around the house, this router can be a really good option. Setting up the router is easy and like any other router, you have used it in the past.

After powering the router, you get an open SSID, login into it, and configure the router with a new name and password. Depending on your needs, you can switch between router mode, access point, Repeater Bridge, and repeater. One thing to note here is that the router only supports the 2.4Ghz band with a capped speed of 300Mbps. The non-availability of the 5Ghz band is certainly an eye-sore considering the price you’re paying for this product.

That being said, during our testing period, the router worked perfectly well, giving us stable connectivity. The speeds we got matches the one being advertised. As for the USB port supplied along with the router, it can be used to charge your smartphone or can be hooked to a storage drive.

Pros

Robust Build

Easy setup

Good coverage

Cons

Priced a little higher

No 5Ghz band

Verdict – Should you go for it?

Coming in at a sticker price of INR 7,899, the Goldmedal electricals’ Wi-Fi Router + Extender is a pricer affair. We feel it’s a niche product and demands some pre-requites that aren’t usually available with than average joe.

But if you’re someone who is already invested in the whole smart home setup and are using Goldmedal electricals’ products this should be a nice addition.