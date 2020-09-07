Flipkart today announced they are expanding their partnership with Motorola to offer more soundbars and home theatres that form part of the Motorola AmphisoundX series of sound systems. The range includes the fully wireless 200 W 5.1 Soundbar with a subwoofer that is priced Rs. 14,999 and a 100 W Soundbar priced Rs. 7,499. Both are set to be available from Flipkart starting September 14.

Designed to offer a superior listening experience, the Motorola AmphisoundX 200 W Soundbar comprises of a wireless subwoofer along with wireless surround sound speakers. The 72 W soundbar hosts half a dozen 2.75-inch front-facing drivers and has an integrated digital signal processor (DSP) and an amplifier.

Flanked on either side of the soundbar are two 24 W wireless satellites having 3-inch driver. Then there is also the 80 W down firing subwoofer having 8-inch bass drivers. According to the company, the optimized frequency response feature offers crystal clear sound while the entire system belts out enough sound to set a whole party on fire.

The other highlight of the system is its HDMI ARC and Optical connectivity designed for 4K audio and 5.1 channel, which the company said provides for a ‘true cinematic experience.’ The whole thing also comes with an ultra-premium design having a glass top touch panel. Users can also opt for the sound effects of their choice via hotkeys on the remote.

Coming to the Motorola AmphisoundX 100 W soundbar, it comes across as a portable sound system comprising of a 50 W soundbar and a 50 W subwoofer. The soundbar hosts 2.25-inch front facing drivers and has an integrated digital signal processor as well as an amplifier. The subwoofer comprises of a 6.5-inch bass driver, all of which conspire to provide some incredibly clear sound output.

Among the other features of the 60 cm soundbar include HDMI ARC and optical connectivity. It comes with AUX and USB port as well for attachment to other peripherals. Besides, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 too.