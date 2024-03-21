Motorola Expands Moto G Series with the New Moto G64 5G Smartphone

Discover the new Moto G64 5G by Motorola, an affordable 5G smartphone with updated features and performance enhancements. Dive into the details of its release and specifications.

Motorola has added a new member to its Moto G series, the Moto G64 5G, revealing the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its 5G smartphone lineup. This development follows the previous launches of the Moto G04, Moto G24, and other models earlier in the year, highlighting Motorola’s strategy to offer feature-rich devices across different price segments.

Key Highlights:

The Moto G64 5G features a design similar to the last year’s Moto G54 5G, including a flat display and a centered hole-punch camera.

It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7020 chipset, which is a departure from the previously used Dimensity 930 in the Moto G54 5G.

The device offers 8 GB or 12 GB RAM configurations, catering to both average users and those requiring more robust performance.

A 6.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution ensures clear and vibrant visuals.

The Moto G64 5G ships with Android 13, despite other models in the series adopting Android 14 as standard.

Specifics about the release date and pricing were not disclosed at the time of the announcement.

The introduction of the Moto G64 5G into the market signifies Motorola’s attempt to provide consumers with more affordable 5G options, reflecting the brand’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. By incorporating features from its predecessor while updating the chipset and software, Motorola aims to appeal to a broad audience seeking reliable performance and 5G connectivity without breaking the bank.

This latest offering from Motorola illustrates the brand’s commitment to enriching its 5G portfolio while catering to consumer demands for advanced technology at accessible price points. With the Moto G series already known for balancing cost and performance, the Moto G64 5G is poised to continue this tradition, appealing to tech-savvy users and those making the transition to 5G technology.

Motorola’s strategy of regularly refreshing its smartphone lineup ensures that it remains competitive in the rapidly evolving mobile market, offering up-to-date features and technology to its users. The anticipation around the Moto G64 5G’s release reflects the growing consumer interest in affordable 5G smartphones, signaling a promising direction for Motorola’s future releases​​​​.