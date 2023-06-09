Priced Under INR 15,000, Infinix brings bypass charging technology to its upcoming Note 30 5G

New Delhi, June 09, 2023: Shrug off your battery anxiety with Infinix India’s upcoming Note 30 5G which will be available at an astonishing price, starting below INR 15,000. With its bypass charging (30% by default) feature, the charging current bypasses the battery to go straight to the motherboard. This reduces overheating while charging and playing at the same time which makes it an ultimate choice for gamers. Compared with regular charging mode, Bypass Charging can reduce the temperature increase by a maximum of 7°C.

To take its power-packed performance to the next level, the phone is equipped with dual-channel fast charging technology, featuring two 2:1 charge parallel pumps capable of delivering a 45W charge. With this charging speed, the device can go from 1% to 75% battery in just 30 minutes. Even a brief 5-minute charge allows the Infinix NOTE 30 5G to regain 1.75 hours of gaming time (MLBB), ensuring that you can quickly return to the action without much delay.

The phone comes with a massive 5000mAh battery that can endure 1000 charge and discharge cycles making it a true powerhouse. Even after 1,000 charge cycles, the battery still maintains 80% capacity. This surpasses the industry standard of 800 cycles by 25%, providing approximately 3 years of regular usage if charged once daily.

The Infinix Note 30 5G is poised to redefine the smartphone experience with its impressive specifications and cutting-edge features.

