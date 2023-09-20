Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 21 Launch

The highly-anticipated Motorola Edge 40 Neo is set to make its debut in the Indian market on September 21, 2023. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone’s price has been tipped, creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts. The device is expected to be exclusively available via Flipkart.

Key Features

Display: The Motorola Edge 40 Neo boasts a 144Hz pOLED display.

Processor: It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC.

Camera: The smartphone features a 50MP OIS camera setup.

Operating System: The device runs on Android 13.

Price Point

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is tipped to cost Rs 24,999 in India. This is a significant drop from its price in the EMEA region, where it was unveiled with a price tag of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,400) for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Availability

The smartphone will be exclusively available via the e-commerce platform Flipkart. This exclusivity is likely to make the device even more sought-after.

Specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be offered in three color options in India.

Final Thoughts

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market in India. With its impressive features and competitive pricing, it is expected to give a tough fight to other brands in the segment.

Quick Takeaways

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is set to launch on September 21, 2023.

Tipped price for the Indian market is Rs 24,999.

The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

Key features include a 144Hz pOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, and a 50MP OIS camera setup.

Stay tuned for the official launch to get the complete details on this promising new smartphone from Motorola.