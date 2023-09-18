Nokia G42 5G Now Available in India: A Budget-Friendly 5G Experience

The much-anticipated Nokia G42 5G has finally made its debut in India, offering a budget-friendly 5G experience to consumers. Launched on September 11, 2023, the smartphone is already making waves in the tech community for its impressive features and affordable pricing.

Key Features and Specifications

Display: The Nokia G42 5G comes with a 6.56-inch display, providing ample screen real estate for multimedia consumption.

Battery Life: One of the standout features is its long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, which promises to keep the phone running for up to 3 days between charges.

Camera: The device is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, ensuring stunningly clear shots.

Operating System: The phone runs on Android 13 OS, offering the latest software experience.

Price: The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,599 for the single 6GB + 128GB model.

Availability

The Nokia G42 5G was initially launched in Europe and has now been listed on Amazon India with complete specifications and design. It is available in two color variants—Purple and an undisclosed second option.

User-Repairable Feature

Interestingly, the Nokia G42 5G is the company’s first user-repairable 5G device. This unique feature sets it apart from other smartphones in the market, offering consumers the convenience of making minor repairs themselves.

Why Choose Nokia G42 5G?

The Nokia G42 5G is an excellent choice for those looking for a budget-friendly 5G smartphone without compromising on features. Its long-lasting battery life, impressive camera, and user-repairable design make it a compelling option for a wide range of consumers.

Final Takeaways

Budget-Friendly: Priced at Rs 12,599, the Nokia G42 5G offers a lot of bang for your buck.

Long Battery Life: With a 5,000mAh battery, you won’t have to worry about frequent charging.

High-Quality Camera: The 50MP primary camera ensures that you capture life’s moments in stunning clarity.

User-Repairable: A unique feature that allows users to make minor repairs, adding an extra layer of convenience.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience 5G technology at an affordable price. The Nokia G42 5G is now available for purchase in India, and it’s a deal you won’t want to miss!